What is Blac Chyna’s Real Name and a Bunch of Other Facts You Didn’t Know

7 hours ago

Blac Chyna was born Angela Renée White before changing her name when she was a stripper. She is best known for her relationship with Rob Kardashian but here are a bunch of facts that you might not know about her.

  • She Started Stripping When She Was 18
  • She became a stripper in order to pay her way through college. She did this for a number of years but eventually did drop out of school.
  • She Is A Professional Make Up Artist
  • She may not have finished school but she did graduate from JLS Professional Make Up Artist School. She has not chosen to make a career out of this yet but it is another string to her bow.
  • She Is Only 5ft 2in
  • She is one of the smallest stars in Hollywood at just 5ft 2in tall. This surprises a lot of people because in her photos she looks a lot taller.
  • She Owns A Beauty Salon In Los Angeles
  • As well as providing treatments at the salon beauty courses are also on offer. This is only one of the ways that she has used her name for commercial success.
  • She Has Her Own Line Of Fake Eyelashes
  • LASHED by Blac Chyna was launched in 2013. She is a big fan of wearing false lashes herself and so it seemed the natural choice.
  • She Was Name Dropped By Drake In Miss Me
  • Her first claim to fame was being name dropped by Drake in his hit single Miss Me. After this she started to be noticed by other rappers and started to appear in their videos.
  • She Had A Social Media Fuel With Kylie Jenner
  • Blac Chyna has always had a complicated relationship with Kylie Jenner.
  • She Was Arrested For Public Intoxication
  • She was arrested for public intoxication after disembarking from a flight from Los Angeles to Texas.
  • She Has A Net Worth Of $4 Million
  • Her net worth is in the region of $4 million which is a lot more than she would have earned in her stripping days.
  • She Took Out A Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian
  • When she broke up with Rob Kardashian it was not an amicable split.
Nat Berman
Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. His primary roles are managing editorial, business development, content development, online acquisitions, and operations. Uncoached began in 2007 with one site and a goal of creating content that was clear, concise, worth reading, entertaining, and useful. Since then the portfolio has grown to 8 properties covering a wide array of verticals including business, personal finance, real estate, architecture, television, movies, entertainment, video games, lifestyle, pets, and more. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
