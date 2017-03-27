Bonner Bolton: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of Dancing With the Stars, chances are you have learned who the contestants would be in the new season. If you have seen the list, you know that Bonner Bolton is going to be a contestant. Unless you are a fan of the rodeo, chances are you have no idea who Bonner is. If you want to learn more about this gorgeous man who will be paired up with Sharna Burgess, read on.
He Was Raised on a Texas Ranch
Bonner was born in Texas and he was raised on his family’s Texas ranch. While he was growing up, his father taught him how to fix fences, install new ones, how to shoot a rifle, and how to shoot deer. Over the years, his father taught him everything that he needed to know about being a rancher. Today, he is capable of running a ranch on his own.
His Father is a Real Life Cowboy
According to Bonner, in his eyes, his father is the truest version of a cowboy. For starters, his father was a rodeo cowboy for 20 years. Out of that time, he did it professionally for 15 years. He says that his father also behaved like a true cowboy by working hard, being honest, keeping his word, and always treating women and animals with great respect. He says that even though his father is smaller than him, he has a huge pair of boots to fill. He says that his father is his biggest hero.
He Was Both Responsible and Rambunctious as a Child
According to Bonner, he really tried his father’s patience as a child. He says that he was rambunctious and ornery. He says that it was easy to be that way since he grew up in the wild. He may have been a handful of times, however, he was also very responsible. Throughout his childhood, he would get up at 5:30 am and feed the horses. It was a rule that the horses be fed before Bonner and his brother could have their own breakfast. He says this instilled wholesome values that most people will never know.
He is a Successful Bull Rider
According to Bonner, when he was 3 years old, he started watching old videos of bull riders and he fell in love with the sport. Finally, when he was 10, he was big enough to try it himself. His father got him started and showed him the proper workouts and training methods. After school each day, he trained very had to train his body and mind to excel at the sport. He went on to be very successful and when he was 20 years old, he won his first world title. It was only two years after he went pro. In 2015, he came in 4th place in the Professional Bull Riding World Finals.
He Had a Near Fatal Bull Riding Accident
Just a few months after winning his title in the Professional Bull Riding World Finals, he had a near-fatal accident. In the season opener in Chicago in 2016, he was bucked off the back of a bull and he landed on his head. He says that when he hit the ground he didn’t lose consciousness and he thought that he was going to die. He broke his C-2 vertebrae. While he was hospitalized, he was paralyzed from the neck down. He says that he was terrified that he would never get the feeling back again. Luckily, he gradually regained feeling within a few hours. Unfortunately, he wasn’t out of the woods yet. He had to have a spinal fusion surgery where the doctors placed a metal frame around his broken vertebrae. He gives God the credit for helping him to live and to allow him to ride again.
Bonner Is a Model
Bonner is incredibly handsome, therefore, it is no wonder that he is a model. In 2015, a photographer named Cass Bird took photos of him at the world championships. The reps at IMG Models saw the photos and four months after his accident, he signed with the company. It is the same company who represents many successful models including Gisele Bundchen, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Kate Moss. As a model, he has posed for Br4ss underwear, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Boot Barn. Even though riding is his passion, he also enjoys modeling.
He Worked as a Stunt Double
Since Bonner is such an amazing rider, he was asked to be a stunt double for Scott Eastwood in the movie, The Longest Ride. According to Bonner, it was a really fun and unforgettable experience.
He Had Instant Chemistry With His Partner On Dancing With the Stars
Bonner says that when he met his Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess that they had instant chemistry. He says that he was speechless when they first met. After hearing several times what a great partner he had, he wasn’t sure what to say to her. It didn’t take long before they were talking and laughing and he felt very comfortable with her. He also says that she is very easy on the eyes.
The Accidental Grab That Went Viral
A clip of Bolton grabbing his Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess, went viral, however, he says that it was all a misunderstanding. He says that he as stargazed by Nick and Petra’s performance on the show and he was watching the television screen. He said he felt Sharna bump into him, and he thought that he was putting his hand in hers. Instead, it was an area that should not be touched on national television. When the video went viral, rumors started going around that the two were dating. Bonner insists that they are just friends, and the grab was a complete accident.
His Parents Had a Thing With the Letter “B”
Bonner’s parents have 5 children and they had a thing with the letter “B”. Bonner has four siblings, Bliss, Brody, Bridger, and Brylee. Time will only tell if Bonner continues with the “B” tradition when he had children.
If you want to learn more about Bonner, you can catch him on the current season of Dancing With the Stars. If he as successful at dancing as he is at bull riding and modeling, he should have no problem making it very far in the competition.