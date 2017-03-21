Brad Falchuk: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Brad Falchuk’s name may be in the news often because he is dating Gwyneth Paltrow, however, he had made a huge name for himself in television. If you have ever watched the credits at the end of Glee and American Horror Story, you would have seen his name along with Ryan Murphy’s, as they are the creators of both of these very popular shows. He has managed to stay under the radar and out of the tabloids, however, since he started dating Gwyneth, we have started to see his name more often. If you want to know more about Brad, read on.
He Grew Up in Massachusetts
Brad was born and raised in Massachusetts. While he says he loved living there and he attended the best schools, he never really fit in. He says that he was never in the popular crowd and he was never confident. It took him a long time to feel comfortable in his own skin.
He Wore a Tie to School To Over Compensate
When Brad was in school, he never felt like he was as smart as the other kids or as good as them. To overcompensate, he started wearing a tie every day. He believed it would make him look smarter and more distinguished than he actually felt. He also told everyone that he was a Republican. He thought if he looked smart and sounded smart, he would feel better about himself.
He is a Proud Father
Brad was married for many years. After separating from his wife, he started dating Gwyneth. He says that he and his ex still have a good relationship and they co-parent their two children quite efficiently. He says that his son and his daughter are the most important people in his life.
His Father and His Brother Saved His Life
Brad’s father and his brother own a medical consulting firm. When Brad was in a great deal of pain, they were able to diagnose him with serious spinal cord issues in 2008. After his diagnosis, he was able to get treatment for his condition. Sadly, the recovery process was long and painful.
Brad is Jewish
Brad is Jewish, which is something that he and Gwyneth have in common. Her father is Jewish, which gives them some common ground in their relationship.
He Has Won Awards For His Work
Brad is a very talented man. He has earned dozens of nominations and prestigious awards for his work. Throughout his career, he has created and written some amazing shows. Some of his most popular projects were Nip/Tuk, Glee, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story. He also had a huge part in the series, Scream Queens.
He Loves To Workout
Even though Brad works behind the cameras rather than in front of them, he still wants to look good. He spends a lot of time working out with Gwyneth’s personal trainer. He says that it is important to have a healthy body and mind. Since Gwyneth is so focused on good health, it is no wonder why he spends so much time in the gym as well.
He’s Dyslexic
Brad struggled in school when he was growing up. It turns out that he suffered from an undiagnosed case of dyslexia. His learning disability made it difficult for him to comprehend the work the same way that his classmates did. This is a huge reason that he had no confidence in himself when he was growing up. When he got older, he finally discovered what the problem was. He says that he only wishes someone caught on to his learning disability when he was still in school so that he could have gotten the extra help that he needed.
He and Gwyneth Met Years Before They Started Dating
It was about six months after Gwyneth and her husband split up that she started dating Brad, however, the couple met years before that. They met for the first time when she was a guest star on Brad’s hit television show, Glee. When the news broke that the two were dating, many people wondered if their relationship began back then, before their marriages ended. The couple insists that they were just friends when they met in 2011 and their romantic relationship started much later.
Brad is a Very Private Person
If you have noticed that you never see Brad talking to the press, on television, and even on a red carpet, it is because he is a private person. He feels more comfortable remaining behind the scenes. Brad says that dating Gwyneth has been quite an adjustment as she is always in the public eye.
Brad has had a very successful career. It is clear by his net worth, which is listed at $20 million. If you want to know more about Brad, chances are it won’t be in the tabloids or on television. You will likely learn more about him when he creates his next hit show.