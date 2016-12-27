Camila Cabello: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of the harmonizing girl band, Fifth Harmony, you will be shocked by the news regarding Camila Cabello. After singing together for four years, he band mates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui announced that Camila Cabello was leaving the group. They stated that they heard the news from her representative and not from Camila herself. The rest of the girls in the group say that they are going to go forward as a group of four and they plan to keep harmonizing for their fans. If you are not familiar with Fifth Harmony or Camila Cabello, continue reading. There are several interesting facts about this young lady that many people don’t know.
Camila Was Born in Cuba
Camila was born in Cojimar, Cuba on March 3, 1997. When she was young, she moved around quite often. When she was 5 years old, her family moved to Mexico, where they stayed for just a year. When she was 6 years old, her family moved to Miami, Florida.
She Taught Herself English
When Camila moved to Miami, she didn’t speak a word of English. She spent her whole life speaking Spanish. When she moved to Miami, she realized that she needed to be able to speak English. She started learning a bit of the language in American schools, but for the most part, she taught herself the language by watching television.
She Got Her Big Break on The X-Factor
Rather than having a Quinceanera when she was 15 years old, Camila chose to audition for The X-Factor instead. When she auditioned in 2012 in Greensboro, North Carolina, she auditioned as a solo act. Sadly, she was cut. Not long after, she was brought back to the show and placed in a girl group. This is the group that rose to stardom as Fifth Harmony. The girls came in third place on the show and they went on to be a very successful musical group.
She Went to Public School and She Was Home Schooled
For most of her life, Camila went to public school. Her first school was in Mexico and for the rest of the time, she attended school in Miami, Florida. During the 2012-2013 school year, she was 15 years old and her career began taking off. Because she was so busy, she started being home schooled. It was the best way for her to work with the band and not fall behind in school. She continued to be home schooled until she graduated. According to Camila, her education was just as important as her career, therefore, she made sure that she graduated from high school.
Taylor Swift Threw Her an 18th Birthday Party
When Camila told her friend, Taylor Swift, that she didn’t have any plans for her 18th birthday, Taylor stepped up like any good friend would do. She put together a birthday party at her home and invited several of her celebrity friends. Some of them include Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie King, and Selena Gomez. Camila posted several photos of her party on Instagram, along with captions expressing her gratitude to Taylor and her friends for making her birthday so special. In an Instagram post, she said that Taylor could sparkle fairy dust on everyone around her to make them feel safe. She also said that she was like a real life fairy princess and that she sparkles like the New York skyline. She finished by saying that she loves like elf-life fairies should.
She Never Let Anyone Hear Her Sing When She Was Growing Up
Camila never let anyone hear her sing. When she did sing, it was when she was in the shower. She never even let her mother hear how incredibly talented she was. It wasn’t until she was a contestant on The X-Factor that she finally let people hear her beautiful voice. After she finally allowed people to hear her sing, she became a star.
Her First Love Was Famous
Camila’s first boyfriend was Austin Mahone. He is a very talented singer and songwriter who is signed to Republic Records, Cash Money Records, and Young Money Entertainment. The couple went public with their relationship and one month later it was over. According to reports, Austin accused her of going public with their relationship simply to sell albums. Camila was very hurt by the accusation and the couple decided to break up. Even though it was a relatively bad breakup, Camila says that she doesn’t regret dating Austin. She says that he was her first kiss and her first love. Since the couple split, Austin has been dating Becky G, the singer who he worked with on the Smurfs soundtrack.
Simon Cowell Signed Her Group
After she and her girl group got their big break on The X-Factor, the girls signed a deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music. The girls released on single and two albums with Epic Records.
She Had a Successful Solo Career Before She Left Fifth Harmony
A year before it was announced that Camila was leaving Fifth Harmony, she was already well on her way to a successful solo career. In November 2015, she released a duet with Shawn Mendes called I Know What You Did Last Summer. The song made it on the top 20 list in the U.S. Soon, the album went platinum. In October 2016, two months before leaving Fifth Harmony, she released a joint single with rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, called Bad Things. So far, the song is doing well. It reached number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
She Still Gets Excited to Hear Her Songs On the Radio
According to Camilo, she still gets very excited when she hears one of her songs on the radio. When she was in the car going to dinner with her BFF. Taylor Swift, one of Camila’s songs came on the radio. When it came on, Camila started recording on her phone. On the video, you can hear Camila getting extremely excited.
Camila may be leaving Fifth Harmony, however, her career is far from over. Over the past year, she has done very well without her girl group by her side. Luckily, Camila leaving the group hasn’t caused any bad blood between the girls. According to the four remaining girls in the group, they wish Camila nothing but the best.