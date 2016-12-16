Chrissy Metz: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of This Is Us, you know who Chrissy Metz is. It is a family drama that goes through different time periods to tell the story of the family. Chrissy plays one of the kids named Kate. She is constantly on a weight loss journey and she always seems to fail. She is also often dealing with the new man in her life and trying to figure out what she wants to do with the rest of her life. Since the show’s premiere, it has received rave reviews and excellent ratings. If you want to know more about the actress who plays Kate, read on.
She Was a Navy Brat
Chrissy was born on September 29, 1980, in Homestead, Florida. When her father was deployed, the family moved to Japan, where she lived for part of her childhood. When the family moved back to the United States, they moved back to Florida, settling down in Gainesville. Chrissy believes that moving around so often and always having to start over during her father’s tour gave her the material that she needed in acting. She says it was when her family was moving all the time that she discovered she wanted to be an actress.
Her First Acting Job Was a Small Role
Chrissy’s first role on television was on the show Entourage. Her part was so small, that she is credited as, “Counter Girl.” According to Chrissy, she didn’t care that the part was so small. She was happy just being part of the show Entourage, as it was a huge hit at the time. She was on the show in 2005, and she believed that it would be the start of an amazing career and clearly, she was right.
She Wasn’t Always Comfortable With Who She Is
Chrissy has been heavy ever since she was a child. As a plus-size actress who currently plays a character who is constantly struggling with her weight, people as her if she can relate to her character. Her answer to that question was yes and no. In an interview, she stated that she struggled with her weight when she was growing up. She said that she had problems with binge-eating and also with starving herself. Back then, she was just like her character on This Is Us. Today, however, she cannot relate to Kate’s struggles because she is happy with who she is. She says that she is no longer trying to lose weight. She says she is not going to conform to what society says she should be. She is happy in her own skin and today, she loves herself.
Chrissy is in a Band
Chrissy has always loved to sing. As a child, she was in her school’s chorus. If you have ever watched the episode of This Is Us where her character, Kate, sings, you would know that she has a beautiful voice. Chrissy has taken her love of singing and she started a band. It is called Chrissy and the Vapors. According to Chrissy, performing with her band is her favorite thing to do when she isn’t working.
She Loves the Movie “Steel Magnolias”
Chrissy loves the movie, “Steel Magnolias”. She loves the original version of the movie which came out in 1989 and starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Olympia Dukakis. She recently posted a photo on her Instagram with the hashtag WCW, which means Women Crush Wednesday. Chrissy is often quoting lines from the movie, such as “her colors and pink and pink”. This was Sally Field’s line when describing her daughter’s wedding colors. Julia Roberts says that her colors are blush and bashful, and Sally Field, who plays her mother, says that they are pink and pink. She admits to watching the movie at least once each month.
She Is Deep and Spiritual
Anyone who has seen Chrissy during an interview knows how intelligent and well spoken she is. If you are following her on Instagram, you would also know that she is very spiritual. Most of her Instagram posts are inspirational Buddist quotes or something from a poem that has really touched her heart. Her Instagram isn’t all serious, however, She often posts fun selfies and pop culture memes. If you are looking for something positive to read during the day, start following Chrissy on Instagram.
She Wore a Fat Suit in American Horror Story
Before landing the role of Kate on This Is Us, Chrissy starred in a few episodes of American Horror Story: Freak Show. Her character’s name was Ima ‘Barbara’ Wiggles. She landed the role because it called for a plus size woman and Chrissy fit the bill. It wasn’t until she got on set, however, that she found out that she wasn’t fat enough to play Barbara, and she had to wear a fat suit. She said that it was the first time in her life that she wasn’t big enough, and it was very liberating. She says that it wasn’t always easy, though. Her bust was an outrageous 109 inches. Her legs in the fat suit were so big that she couldn’t cross her legs or walk normally. There were actually hallways in the studio that she couldn’t fit in. Also, it is was 70 degrees outside, it was 100 degrees in the suit.
She Was Able to Cross an Item Off Her Bucket List
Like many people, Chrissy has a bucket list. This is a list of things that a person wants to do before they die. Landing a leading role on television was one of the items on her bucket list. After landing a few small roles on shows such as Entourage and American Horror Story, she wasn’t sure she would ever get a leading role. When she landed the part of Kate in This Is Us, she was able to realize her dream and cross an item off her list at the same time.
She Appeared on The Doctors
Chrissy got many of her smaller roles due to her weight. This playing Chunk in My Name is Earl, playing the Counter Girl on Entourage, and playing Barbara on American Horror Story. She also was asked to be on the medical television show, The Doctors because of her weight. On her episode, she spoke with the doctors about her weight and how it is perceived in Hollywood.
She Joined Weight Watchers at the Age of 11
Chrissy struggled with weight issues ever since she was a little girl. Her mother wanted to help her and be supportive, so she signed her up for Weight Watchers at 11 years old. She would also starve herself and then binge-eat when nobody was around. Her parents couldn’t understand why she wasn’t losing weight because she was barely eating. This is because they didn’t know about her binge-eating episodes.