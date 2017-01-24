Corinne Olympios: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have been keeping up with this season of The Bachelor, you know that there is a great deal of drama while women are fighting for Nick’s heart. So far, it seems that the current villain is Corrine Olympios. During the second episode, during the wedding photo shoot challenge, Corrine shocked Nick and the viewers by taking off her top. She also interrupted another contestant’s time with Nick. Even though she seems to be trouble, Nick seems to like her. Corrine ended up winning the wedding photo shoot challenge and Nick gave her a rose. She may not be the most ethical contestant and she doesn’t always play fair, however, it looks as though she will be a force to be reckoned with. If you want to learn more about Corrine, read on.
She Helps Run the Family Business
When she isn’t stepping on other women’s toes on The Bachelor, Corrine helps run her family’s business. The name of the company is Armor Garage and they specialize in tile, mats, and epoxy floor for garages. She doesn’t get her hands dirty, she handles the online portion of the business.
She is a Music Video Star
Corrine used her good looks to get into music videos. Over the years, she has appeared in music videos for Akon, Lil Jon, Juicy J, Ace Hood, 2 Chainz, and DJ Khaled.
Her “Nanny” Isn’t Actually a Nanny
Most people thought that it was odd that Corrine mentioned that she had a nanny since she is 24 years old and she has no children. When the Twitter-sphere blew up with people ranting about this, Corrine explained. She said that the woman in question, Raquel, has been a member of the family for years. Calling her a housekeeper or a cleaning lady is disrespectful, therefore, they prefer the title of the nanny.
She Quoted Paris Hilton and Weezy in her High School Yearbook
Most people quote influential people such as Shakespeare and Buddha in their high school yearbook. Corrine went another way. She chose quotes from Weezy and Paris Hilton. The quotes that she chose, however, were very inspiring.
She Loves Dogs
As much as she wants to win Nick’s heart, she says that if he doesn’t love dogs it could be a deal breaker. She has three dogs and she loves them very much. She has two pug, chihuahua mix dogs and a hot dog, chihuahua mix.
She is a Fan Of One of The Bachelor’s Previous Couples
Corrine says that she is a huge fan of Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe. She says that she loves what they are doing on social media together as well as their new workout venture. She thinks that it adorable that they are doing so many things together.
Jennifer Aniston is Routing For Her To Win
Corrine has never met Jennifer Aniston, however, she loves the fact that she is Jennifer’s choice to win. Jennifer is impressed that she is part owner of her family’s business. She did point out, however, that at only 24 years old, Corrine is very young. Regardless of her age, Corrine has Jen in her corner.
She Has a Nickname, Corn
Corrine’s friends and family members call her Corn. It is a shorter way to say, Corrine. She even uses her nickname in Twitter hashtags such as #Teamcorn.
She Won’t Apologize For the Way She Plays the Game
People have called Corrine a villain because of the ways that she gets Nick’s attention. She steals time and does crazy things to get his attention. According to Corrine, she isn’t going to apologize. It is every woman for herself in the game and she will do whatever it takes to win Nick’s heart and she won’t apologize for it.
She Makes it Pretty Far in the Show
Reality show professional, Reality Steve refuses to give up any spoilers about the show, however, he has mentioned that Corrine makes it pretty far in the show. He won’t say whether or not she makes it to the finals, however, judging by the lengths that she will go to and how Nick looks at her, she really does have a good shot.
If you want to know more about Corrine, you should start watching this season of The Bachelor. She is more than likely going to cause a lot more drama before the season ends.
Photo via Instagram