Cristana Lattimore: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have ever watched VH1’s Black Ink Crew, you know who Cristiana “Dutchess” Lattimore is. Black Ink Crew is a reality show that chronicles the staff drama and the daily operations at an African-American owned and operated tattoo shop, located in Harlem, New York. The show debuted in 2013 and it is currently in its 5th season. If you want to learn more about the Dutchess, read on.
She Was Born In North Carolina
The Dutchess was born in Lincolnton, North Carolina in 1984. When she was in high school, her parents moved the family to Harlem, New York, which is where she was raised. According to the Dutchess, the two places couldn’t have been more different.
She Went to College
After she graduated from high school, the Dutchess returned to North Carolina so that she could go to college. She attended North Carolina A&T State where she majored in business management and she minored in visual arts. Later, she attended graduate school where she became fascinated with tattoos.
She is a Daddy’s Girl
According to Dutchess, she is a daddy’s girl. She says that it is her father that got her into tattoos. She says that he has always had a lot of ink so she grew up looking at tattoos. When she was ready to get her first tattoo, it was her father who took her.
She Won a Beauty Pageant
In 2010, the Dutchess took part in the Boston Tattoo Convention Beauty Pageant. She won the top prize in the pageant, which is something that she is very proud of.
She Has Done Some Modeling
The Dutchess has been pursuing a modeling career for years. She has appeared in print ads for Urban Ink and Inked magazines. While tattooing is her passion, she also has a serious passion for modeling.
She is Dating a Football Player
After being in a relationship with a man named Ceaser for a long time, the relationship ended. In February 2017, she announced that she is not dating Zack Sanchez from the Carolina Panthers. The two of them were seen getting cozy at a club, and according to the Dutchess, she couldn’t be happier.
The Rumors of Her Breakup With Ceaser Weren’t True
When Dutchess and Ceaser broke up, rumors were going around about the reason why. It didn’t take long before people started saying that he got a girl in Philly pregnant when he was still with Duchess. It didn’t take long before Ceaser shot that rumor down.
She Is Working Toward a Successful Future
Dutchess is currently working at Black Ink Crew and she has plans to open two more tattoo parlors in the near future. She wants to open one in Miami and then another in her hometown in North Carolina. She says that she is very excited about expanding her brand and also about her future.
Not only is she branching out in the tattoo world, she is also going to be creating a line of sunglasses. She is teaming up with Flat Fitty and Vaunt sunglasses to create something that speaks a lot about her.
Her Goals For the Future Have Changed
Before Dutchess got involved in the tattoo culture, she planned on using her business degree. She said that she saw herself working her to being the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. She also says that she doesn’t regret that path that her life took She says that what is is doing now is much more fun than working as a CEO.
She Loves Being in a Relationship
Dutchess says that she loves being in a relationship. When asked during an interview what her biggest turn on is, she said that being in a relationship where she and her man make money together and that they can spend together is her dream. She likes being in a serious can committed relationship and she is hoping that her new love, Zach, could be the one to give her what she needs.
If you want to learn more about Dutchess, you can start watching Black Ink Crew on VH1 Not only will you get an idea of the type of tattooing she does, you will also get an up-close look at her personal life.