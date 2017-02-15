Danielle Staub: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have been watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the beginning, you should know who Danielle Staub is. She was on the show for the first two seasons and she was known for being the meanest character on the show. If you were a fan of Danielle back then, you will be happy to know that there have been several reports that she will be returning to the show. If you didn’t start watching the show from the beginning, read on. There are plenty of things about Danielle that you should know.
She Was Adopted
Danielle’s mother was a 15-year-old Sicilian girl. She was adopted at birth and she was given the name Beverly Ann Merrill. When she was old enough, she changed her name to Danielle.
She Was Married Twice
Danielle has been married twice. Her first husband’s name is Kevin Maher. They were married for just one year, from 1986 through 1987. Her second husband’s name is Thomas Staub. This marriage lasted longer than her first, and they were married from 1993 until 2007.
She Has an Arrest Record
In 1986, Danielle was arrested and charged with extortion and drug possession. This is how she met her first husband, Kevin Maher. He was an FBI informer, and Danielle fully cooperated with the investigation. She didn’t end up doing any time in prison, instead, she received 5 years probation. During the first season of the show, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars confronted her about her arrest after reading about it in a book written by Charles Kipps called Cop Without a Badge.
She Filed For Bankruptcy
In June 2010, Danielle put the house that she lived in while on Real Housewives of New Jersey on the market. It stayed on the market for a few years. In 2012, she filed for bankruptcy. After her bankruptcy was complete, her home was listed in 2014 as a short sale.
She Has a Short Acting Job
In 2001, Danielle had a small part on the popular soap opera, All My Children. She was on the show just one day.
She Has Done Another Reality Show
In 2011, after her two years on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle was on another reality show. It also starred Heidi Montag from the Hills and Jake Pavelka from The Bachelor. The show was called Famous Food. The group remodeled and revamped a failing restaurant from the ground up. She says that it was an amazing experience.
She Wrote an Autobiography
Danielle wrote an autobiography called The Naked Truth. In this book, she got into a great deal about her life in her book. She even talked about how many of her relatives sexually assaulted her starting at the age of 8. By the time she was 11, she started fighting back.
She Was Almost a Stripper
In May 2011, Danielle signed a deal with Scores Gentleman’s Club for a three-year deal to work as a fully nude stripper. Her deal also stated that she would star in online adult content. Days after signing the contract, Danielle told Scores that she was going to be seeking treatment for addiction and psychological issues. She said due to the fact that she needed treatment, she wouldn’t be able to uphold her contract.
She Has Two Daughters
Danielle has two daughters named Christine and Jillian. Christine was a model and in 2010, she signed with IMG Models. She has walked for some of the top international designers. Today, Jillian is a freshman in college and Christine is going to medical school. They have changed a lot since they were last featured on Real Housewives of New Jersey.
A Real Life Feud on Her Reality Show
When Danielle left the Real Housewives of New Jersey after the end of season two, there were rumors that Danielle would be coming back for season three. After a few weeks, Bravo announced that Danielle would not be coming back. They go no reason why, however, her co-star, Caroline Manzo told Bravo that is Danielle would be returning for season three that she wouldn’t. Clearly, there was a lot going on between the women that wasn’t just for the show.
If you want to know more about Danielle, you can catch her on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Chances are she will be stirring things up again.
