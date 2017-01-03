Dorit Kemsley: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you may have heard the name, Dorit Kemsley. It was announced in late October and early November that she would be joining the cast. After cast member Yolanda Hadid announced she was leaving, Bravo brought Dorit in to take her place and hopefully bring some drama with her. If you are a fan of the show and you want to know more about Dorit, read on. There are some things about this cast member that might surprise you.
She Is an Intricate Part in Nixxi Entertainment
Dorit’s husband, Paul, is the founder of Nixxi Entertainment. It is a company who represents a variety of celebrities. Two of the company’s most famous clients are Culture Club’s lead singer, Boy George and soccer great Pele. Dorit often works alongside her husband, and he helps him to oversee all aspects of the business. Because she is fluent in four different languages, she is often able to help her husband with his international clients. Her husband Paul is also a property designer. According to Dorit, he is a very busy man but he always has time for his family.
She is a Mother and a Step Mother
Dorit is the mother of two young sons. Her son, Jagger, was born on March 11, 2014, and he is two years old. Her other son, Phoenix, was born on February 23, 2016, and he is 10 months. She is also a stepmother to her husband Paul’s kids. According to Dorit, they are one big happy family.
She Lives With Boy George
To Dorit’s family, Boy George is much more than just a client. He actually lives with Dorit and her family and they are all best friends. They are all so close that Boy George is the godfather to Dorit’s son, Phoenix.
She Has Had a Passion for Fashion Her Whole Life
Dorit has loved fashion ever since she was a young girl. When you watch her on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is always wearing something fabulous. After graduating from college, she moved to Italy where she worked for a global swimwear company. It is what she learned there that helped her to create her own fashion line. Today, she is the owner of Dorit. Her company specializes in Italian resort wear and swimwear. Most of her collection consists of pieces that are both adjustable and reversible. She believes that pieces like these make swimwear much more versatile. Today, she has an estimated net worth of $242 million. This just goes to show that she does really well at what she does.
She Once Lived In New York
After living and working in Italy for a while, Dorit moved to New York City. It is there that she met her husband Paul. The couple was married in March 2015, making them newlyweds. According to Dorit, they still act like newlyweds. Their wedding took place at the legendary Rainbow Room and her husband’s client and best friend, Boy George, sang at their wedding. According to Dorit, she felt like a princess on the day of her wedding and it was everything that she dreamed it would be.
Her Social Media Profiles No Longer Exist
For quite a while, Dorit had a strong presence in social media. You could check up on her using Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Today, however, if you check her Twitter and Facebook pages, you will find a message saying, “No Longer Available”. While Dorit has not commented about her social media blackout, many people are speculating that it has to do with her being signed on to star in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many people believe that the powers that be at Bravo wanted her to remain as mysterious as possible. They figure that this will keep people watching the show so that they can get to know the newest cast member better. If you are really interested, you may be able to find a photo or two on her Instagram account.
She Has Been Accused of Having a Fake Accent
Actress Lisa Rinna recently called Dorit out on her accent. According to Rinna, Dorit is an American, therefore, her accent is fake. Dorit has a counter argument for Rinna. According to Dorit, she spent several years living in Italy, and over time, she picked up an Italian accent. Many people believe that this is a strong possibility. Some say that she picked up her accent from her husband Paul, who happens to be British.
She Loves Spending Time With Her Parents
Dorit loves spending time with her parents. She says that she treasures the time that they get to spend together as a family. She also says that she loves seeing them playing with their grandchildren. Her parents made the trip to help Dorit celebrate her 40th birthday. She says that having them there made it one of the happiest birthdays that she has ever had. She says that she was dreading turning 40, however, with her husband and her parents by her side, she couldn’t have been happier.
She Has Celebrity Friends
It is no big shocker that Dorit is friends with other people in the reality television world, like Lisa Vanderplump. She is also good friends with several Hollywood celebrities. She has been seen in photos having fun with A-List celebrities such as Goldie Hawn and Robert DeNiro. She is also very close with Kris Jenner, the reality queen herself. She also has a close, personal relationship with singer and songwriter, Lionel Richie.
She Travels Internationally Often
Dorit and her husband Paul have both lived overseas. Today, even though they live in LA, they often travel internationally. Sometimes it is for business and other times it is for pleasure. According to Dorit, the couple takes their children on their trips whenever possible. Being a hands on mother means everything to her.
If you want to learn more about Dorit, her life, and her family, tune in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo. Her first appearance on the show was in early December. Chances are, you will have a chance to catch up on those episodes before you start watching the new ones. Only time will tell how much or how little drama Dorit and her family will bring to the show.