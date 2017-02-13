Eileen Davidson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Eileen Davidson if famous for being a soap opera star. She has had roles on many of the major daytime soaps, such as The Young and the Restless, Santa Barbara, Days of Our Lives, and the Bold and the Beautiful. More recently, she is known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you want to know more about Eileen’s career and her personal life, read on.
She Has Been Married Three Times
Eileen hasn’t always been lucky in love. Her first husband was Christopher Mayer in 1985 and the couple was married for only one year. Her second husband was Jon Lindstrom in 1997 and the couple was married for three years. Finally, she met the love of her life, Vince Van Patten. They got married in 2003 and they are still together today.
She Comes From a Very Large Family
Eileen grew up in Artesia, California. She is the youngest of 7 children. Her mother was a stay at home mom and her father was a manufacturer of airplane parts. She says that growing up her family was very close.
She is No Stranger to Tragedy
Eileen has suffered many tragedies in her life. Over the years, she has had two sisters and a niece pass away. Her sister Connie passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. She says she as a great deal of guilt about her sister’s death because nobody knew that she was sick until the very end. She says that she feels awful that she couldn’t have been there more. A few months after Connie died, her sister’s daughter, Brooke Watkins passed away. Brooke died in her sleep due to a drug overdose. She says that losing people she loves has made her realize how short life actually is.
Eileen Was a Model
Before Eileen started working as an actress, she was a model. Her first jobs took her to Mexico City and right home in California. It didn’t take long before she started starring in commercials and later, she traveled to do some modeling jobs in Europe.
She Writes Mystery Novels
When Eileen isn’t acting, she is writing. She is a published mystery author. Her books include:
- Death in Daytime in 2008
- Dial Emmy for Murder in 2009
- Diva Las Vegas in 2010
- Swinging in the Rain in 2011
She Has Her Own Fashion Line
Eileen and her niece, Devon Martt started their own fashion line. It is marketed as being comfortable and practical. It is called Femmeology, and it is designed for working mothers. The line has something for women of all ages and sizes. According to Eileen, the line is one of the best things she has done because she can be creative and she can work with her family, which she loves.
She Has Won Awards for Her Acting
In 1998, Eileen won her first Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy award for her role on Days of Our Lives. She really earned this award because she played 5 different characters on the show at once. This is no easy feat. She won another Emmy in 2014 for her role on The Young and the Restless as Ashley Abbott.
She Was in an Abusive Relationship
While filming an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen admitted that she was once in an abusive relationship. She didn’t say who the man was, however, she did say that it got so bad that she had to call the police. Luckily, she moved on and today she is in a happy, healthy relationship.
She is a Mother
Eileen and her husband Vince had a baby in 2003, which is the same year that they married. They have a son and his name is Jesse. She is also a stepmother to Vince’s two adult sons, Duke and Vinny, from a previous marriage. Eileen says that of all the successes she has had in her life, being a mother is the one that she is the most proud of. She says that her son and her stepsons are gifts.
Eileen Davidson Net Worth
According to a report in December 2015, Eileen has a net worth of $3 million.
Eileen is beautiful, successful, has a wonderful husband and children and she has had an amazing career. If you want to learn more about her, catch her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.
