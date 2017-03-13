Home
Celebrity News
Elliot Villar: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Celebrity News

Elliot Villar: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

3 hours ago

Today’s television offers an unparalleled selection of quality shows. Established hits like Game of Thrones and Modern Family as well as emerging successes such as Queen Sugar and This Is Us have given today’s viewers an incredible range of shows to choose from. While the shows themselves are entertaining and moving, it can be equally enjoyable to witness the rise of up-and-coming actors who shine in the spotlight. In addition to the sheer quantity of shows, today’s television also offers increasingly diverse roles for artists of various backgrounds to showcase their abilities.

One such emerging star is Elliot Villar. Although he has appeared in several of television’s biggest hits in the past several years, he seems poised to make a splash in 2017 with some key roles. Perhaps most notably, he currently stars in Time After Time, a drama based on a novel and film. It centers on the time machine of H.G. Wells and how Jack the Ripper has used it to travel into present day. As Villar spends more time in the spotlight, more and more people will likely come to know him for this role. However, his background is highly interesting and provides a better perspective on who he is as an individual. Here are ten of the most interesting facts about the emerging star.

10. His heritage has played an important role in his career

The diversity of modern television is one of its greatest assets. For individuals like Villar, who has a Hispanic heritage, it presents an opportunity to display the fact that individuals of all backgrounds can produce moving portrayals on screen.

Some of Villar’s most important early work took place in theatres devoted to Hispanic artists. He acted for INTAR, which puts on plays written by Hispanic playwrights, and Repertorio Espanol, which puts on shows in Spanish. He is the perfect example of how the movement towards inclusiveness is allowing individuals to use their heritage as an asset in the entertainment industry.

9. He is a New York native 

Although Villar’s Hispanic heritage is an interesting aspect of his career, he was born and raised in New York City. Born June 6, 1980 in the Bronx, Villar’s upbringing has also provided him with an understanding of life in an American city. Undoubtedly, this paid off for his portrayal of Fernando Vera in Mr. Robot, which is set in New York City. In addition, his first major acting work was done in New York.

8. He has appeared in several notable television shows

With a professional acting career that began in the early 2000s, it may come as a surprise that Villar is only now achieving widespread recognition. While his early career consisted mainly of brief appearances, he certainly picked some significant series. Fans may recognize him for his roles in hit shows like The Affair and Gotham. In addition, he has appeared in The Good Wife, Elementary, and even Law & Order.

7. Scripts are very important to him

Villar is passionate about providing viewers with an authentic, meaningful performance. For this reason, he has stated that his creative process begins with the script. By understanding his character and how he fits into the production, he is able to craft the proper dialect, mannerisms, and personality to produce a convincing portrayal.

6. Elliot Villar Net Worth

As of his appearance in the 2015 film The Intern, Villar’s net worth was approximately $300,000. This is a fairly impressive sum, given that the majority of his work had been brief appearances in television series. With his starring roles in several 2017 productions, it is safe to assume that his finances will be well taken care of in coming years.

5. He has done other work in the entertainment industry

Naturally, Villar is best known for his work on popular television series. However, he has also used his talents outside the spotlight. Interestingly, he provided motion-capture for the highly popular Grand Theft Auto V. While certainly not a prominent aspect of his career thus far, it is interesting to know that such a successful actor has done work outside of his comfort zone.

4. He is married

On August 22, 2009, Villar married actress Emily Dorsch. Dorsch is also highly successful, appearing in major productions such as House of Cards and Boardwalk Empire. Despite the tumultuous nature of working in Hollywood, the two have enjoyed nearly eight years of marriage thus far.

3. He is a father

In addition to his wife, Villar’s family includes two children. Interestingly, they are fraternal twins. Sebastian Joaquin Villar and Flora Jeanne Villar were born minutes apart on November 16, 2014. Caring for two young children while he and his wife work in show business is a daunting task, but it appears that he is more than capable.

2. He is highly educated

Villar is clearly a special talent when it comes to acting. So few individuals are able to make it in the entertainment industry that he must have considerable natural ability. However, he has also dedicated a great deal of time and effort into honing his craft. The fruits of his labor include a BA in Drama from Vassar College as well as an MFA in Acting from the Yale School of Drama. Interestingly, it was at this school that he would meet his future wife.

1. He has a distinguished career in theatre

While he is best known for his television career, Villar has also appeared in some critically-acclaimed stage productions. Perhaps most notably, he was an original cast member in the 2011 play War Horse. This production was so highly lauded that it won the 2011 Tony for Best Play. Fans may be interested to know just how diverse Villar’s acting abilities truly are.

Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of BC Media Group and all its properties. You can find him on Facebook or Twitter @Nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
Elliot Villar: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Jill Zarin: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Rosalind Ross: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill