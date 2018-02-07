The 20 Greatest DJs in the World

When people think of DJs, it is usually the variety that plays music and provides entertainment at parties that springs to mind. The second type of DJ people think of is the ones who play music on the radio. However, there are some DJs who take their profession a step further and become international celebrities for their skills. The term DJ is an acronym for a disc jockey and this is a profession that involves playing music that has already been recorded. Some DJs reach a level where they are well-known on the club scene for their skills at remixing music and creating tracks that sound completely different when combined with other music or it is adapted using technology in such a way that it becomes a completely different song. When a DJ reaches this level in their career, it is not unusual for them to achieve further success by releasing albums of their work and performing across the globe to fans of all nationalities. Here are 20 of the top DJs of all-time.
20. Carl Craig
Carl Craig is widely considered one of the most influential people from the second generation of techno music in Detroit. This electronic music producer was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 22, 1969. He showed musical talent from a young age as he could play the guitar. His interest in club music began because his cousin was working at parties in the Detroit area. He experimented with recording using a dual-deck cassette player and his parents then bought him a synthesizer and a sequencer. Craig enjoyed Derrick May’s radio show and a mutual friend passed on one of Craig’s tapes to May. This led to Carl Craig producing his first professional recording titled ‘Neurotic Behavior’ in 1989. This led to him performing as a DJ at festivals across the world and many more recordings followed.