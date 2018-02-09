20 Rappers Who Died Too Young

When someone in the public eye dies, it causes a lot of public and media attention. This is especially the case when they have died young as people are always shocked when someone has died before their time. While there are celebrities from all different fields of the entertainment industry who have died at a young age, the hip-hop industry has some huge stars who have died suddenly and in shocking circumstances. There are some who have died following an illness and others who have been killed in a tragic incident or criminal act. Here are 20 rappers who died at a young age.
20. Joe C.
Rapper and musician Joseph Calleja was born in Michigan on November 9, 1974. He began his professional career in 1994 and took on the stage name Joe C. He rose to prominence in the music industry ad the comic relief and hype man of Kid Rock. When they first met, Kid Rock had thought that Joe C. was a child. He featured on the album ‘Cool Daddy Cool’ in 1995. In addition to his career in music, Joe C also made several small television appearances. Joe C. had suffered from health problems all his life as he was born with a condition called celiac disease. His condition meant that he grew to only 3 ft 9 in. and suffered many health complications. On November 16, 2000, Joe C. died in his sleep at his parents’ home. It was just one week before his 26th birthday. He had been working on his solo album prior to his death but this was never released. An official cause of death was never released.