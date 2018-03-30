Band breakups can devastate fans who are loyal followers of the music and the artists. Not all breakups are permanent but some are forever. Many of our favorite bands have been in the spotlight for decades and remain together in between clashes, brief breakups or a hiatus to take time off from one another. We’ve put together a collection of the 20 biggest band breakups in history.
Oasis
Oasis was a band made up of the core of the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel. The two surrounded themselves with talent that supported their vision for a unique approach to music. Their popularity soared in the mid 1990s. For twenty years, the group went through ups and downs, and backstage fights, but they held it together until their final breakup in 2009. They had a turbulent relationship throughout their time as Oasis as they dealt with issues in their personal relationship with one another, drug use and a revolving cast of band members. The two enjoyed profitable years in which they released a new album every two to three years and experienced amazing and successful European tours.
The group was scheduled to appear at a Parisian festival. After a physical fight, the brothers cancelled the gig and shortly after the incident, they made the announcement of their breakup. On August 28, 2009, Noel Gallgher wrote his thoughts. He shared his relief and sadness that he had officially quit the group Oasis. He cited that it was not possible for him to continue working with his brother Liam. Witnesses had reported that Liam smashed one of Noel’s guitars in a fit of rage and then the fight was on. Sadly, the brothers have not spoken to one another since the incident occurred and the group Oasis went down violently and permanently.