Home
Celebrity News
Entertainment
The Top 20 Rock Bassists of All-Time

The Top 20 Rock Bassists of All-Time

4 mins ago

Each member of a band has something to contribute. Their talent at playing their instrument or singing will play in a part of the overall sound created and the performance they deliver adds to the entertainment for the audience when they perform live or are filming their music videos. While it is often the lead singer who is the frontman of a rock band and it is they who are usually the most talked about, there are many amazing bass players who are famous for their musical talent and entertaining performances. Some of these are especially skilled and stand out from others in the music industry. Here are 20 of the top rock bassists of all-time.


About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. His primary roles are managing editorial, business development, content development, online acquisitions, and operations. Uncoached began in 2007 with one site and a goal of creating content that was clear, concise, worth reading, entertaining, and useful. Since then the portfolio has grown to 8 properties covering a wide array of verticals including business, personal finance, real estate, architecture, television, movies, entertainment, video games, lifestyle, pets, and more. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Related Posts

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
The Top 20 Rock Bassists of All-Time
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Bloom
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Francia Raisa
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill