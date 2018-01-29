The Top 20 East Coast Rappers of All-Time

Hip-hop is a highly popular genre of music and a sub-genre of this type of music is rap. Although there are many famous rappers from across the globe, this genre of music is most typically associated with the East Coast of the United States. The rappers from this part of the world are the ones who are usually credited with bringing hip-hop into mainstream music culture when the genre was at the height of its popularity during the 1980s. The East Coast remains an area that produces some of the world’s top talent in terms of rappers. In fact, some rappers from this region have gone on to become some of the most successful artists in the music industry; both in terms of their record sales and their earnings. Here are 20 of the top rappers from the East Coast of all-time.
20. LL Cool J
LL Cool J stands for Ladies Love Cool James and this is the stage name of James Todd Smith. He was born in Bay Shore, New York, on January 14, 1968. He is a rapper, an actor, an author, and an entrepreneur. Throughout his career, he has released 13 studio albums and two greatest hits compilations. Some of his best-known singles include ‘I’m Bad’, ‘Rock the Bells’ Doin’ It’, ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’, ‘Hey Lover’, and ‘I Need Love’. In addition to his career in the hip-hop industry, LL Cool J has also had acting roles in many movies. These have included ‘Edison’, ‘Mindhunters’, ‘S.W.A.T.’, ‘In Too Deep’, and ‘Any Given Sunday’. He currently has a role as a NCIS Special Agent in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’.