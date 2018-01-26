Home
Celebrity News
Entertainment
The Top 20 West Coast Rappers of All-Time
Entertainment

The Top 20 West Coast Rappers of All-Time

10 hours ago

Typically, it is the East Coast of the United States that is associated with hip-hop as this is where many of the top rappers came from during the golden age of this genre of music. However, by the end of the 1980s, West Coast rappers had risen to prominence. Their music differed to their East Coast contemporaries as the lyrics of their music focused on the violence and drugs that were a normal part of street life on the West Coast. It also had a new sound that was fierce and funky. That was predominantly influenced by the rappers of California. While some rappers only achieved limited success, there were many others that became some of the top rappers in the United States and achieved international fame. Here are 20 of the top rappers from the West Coast.

20. MC Eiht

Aaron Tyler was born in Compton, California, on May 22, 1971. He is better known by his stage name MC Eiht. He has worked in the music industry since 1985 as he began his career in hip-hop as a teenager. He bases many of his songs on his own experiences of Compton. In addition to his solo career, he is also the leader of ‘Compton’s Most Wanted’, a West Coast hip-hop group. Some of his singles include ‘Fine By Me’ and ‘Streiht Up Menace’. He has had acting roles in many movies, including ‘Menace II Society’.


Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Founder and Editor in Chief of Uncoached Corporation and all its properties. He loves television, movies, fitness, playing piano, and writing articles worth reading. Follow him on Twitter @nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
The Top 20 West Coast Rappers of All-Time
20 Celebrities Who Married as Teenagers
7 Celebrities That Don’t Sleep Like You or Me
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill