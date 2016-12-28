Five Celebrities Who Quit Scientology And Will Never go Back

Not too many people had heard about Scientology until several celebrities began speaking out and promoting the religion. It is a religious system based on seeking spiritual fulfillment and self-knowledge through studying, courses, and graded training. It was founded by L. Ron Hubbard, a science fiction writer in 1955. Since then millions of people have begun studying Scientology. Several celebrities have begun studying Scientology. Two celebrities who put Scientology on the map are Tom Cruise and John Travolta. They continue with the faith today. There are several others who have studied Scientology and then left the church for a variety of reasons. If you want to learn more about celebrities who have given up a faith that they had been practicing for years, read on.
Leah Remini
Leah Remini’s mother got her into Scientology when she was very young. In July 2013, she left the church and didn’t keep any secrets after. She wrote a book called TroubleMaker Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. She also recently did a documentary about the religion and her reasons for leaving. According to Leah, she saw many flaws in the religion throughout her life, however, she continued on with it because it is how she was raised.
She believed that in life, people should value friendships, value family and that they should have the right to question things. These are things that are frowned upon in Scientology and are punishable offenses. It took a few specific incidents and hundreds of thousands of dollars before Leah realized that Scientology was more of a curse than a blessing. In her book, she discusses how her rough personality was frowned upon by the church, and she spent much of her childhood doing manual labor as punishments for her crimes. She also claims that the higher ups in the church started problems at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ wedding, and Leah was forced to pay the price.
The final straw was when her friend, Linda, leader David Miscavige’s wife went missing. Leah went as far to file a missing person’s report on her friend because she seemed to disappear off the face of the Earth. Linda eventually surfaced, saying that her disappearance was her idea, not the churches. Leah decided to cut her ties and publicly speak out about its evils.
Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, broke away from the church in May 2012. Soon after, she removed all traces of the religion from her website. She also recorded an album called Storm & Grace, where she sings about the problems with the religion. Lisa Marie had many of the same complaints about the religion as Leah Remini did. Lisa says that the religion is corrupt and that the leaders control the lives of the people involved. She says that the people who still remain in the church don’t see what is happening right before their eyes. According to the religion, if someone leaves the church, those who remain are not allowed to ever speak to that person again. According to Lisa, she won’t miss these people at all.
Paul Higgins
The screen writer and director responsible for Million Dollar Baby and Crash left Scientology in 2009. He says that he was in a cult for 34 years but he didn’t realize it. Other people told him, but for some reason, he didn’t see it. According to Paul, he read an article in the St. Petersburg Times that reported church members claiming that there is physical violence committed by church member and it bothered him. He says that children as young as 10 years old were forced to do manual labor. He also said that they spent their day scrubbing pots and pans and catering to the wealthy church members rather than attending school. When he refused to publicly denounce the ballot in California to ban same-sex marriages, he was treated poorly and he left. He says now that the things that go on in the church are horrifying.
Jason Beghe
G.I. Jane actor, Jason Beghe was a Scientologist for years. In 2008, he decided to leave the church. When he was involved in a serious car accident, he was told by church officials that it happened because he was friends with a homosexual. He believes that the church is out to brainwash its followers, hoping to make them robotic versions of themselves. He says that the church’s main goal is to keep only people in the church in your life so that you cannot leave. If you do, you will have nobody left in your life and everyone in the church would be required to shun you for leaving. He also stated that he spent over $1 million to get to the position that he was at in the church, which was an OT5 auditor. Jason says that he stands by his decision to leave the church and he hasn’t looked back since.
Michael Fairman
Michael Fairman, who is famous for his role on The Young and the Restless, joined the church of Scientology in 2003. After a hew years, he started doubting the church. His first doubts came about when the Scientology leader, David Miscavige, started pressuring him to make expensive purchases. He says that these requests turned both him and his wife off. Micheal says that when he read a letter written by Paul Haggis, who had recently left the church, he started to have serious doubts about the religion, which led him to dig deeper. When he read a blog written by Marty Rathbun about the church, it painted a picture of an evil religion and an evil group of people. Not long after, he made what is called a Suppressive Person Declare. It is a document that cut him from the church publicly. This also means that anyone who remains in the church can no longer associate with him. Michael stated that he didn’t care about that, all he wanted to do was get as far away from the church as possible.
While there are celebrities who are either involved with the church or are recruiters, such as Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Will Smith, there are several who have seen the church for what it really is, a very expensive, dangerous cult. These are the people who have gotten out of the church and are speaking out regarding their reasons why.
Photo via Instagram