FKA Twigs: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

FKA Twigs has quickly risen to fame for many reasons. The highlight of her rise to fame has primarily been her music career, but her relationship with Twilight star Robert Pattinson has also attracted a lot of attention from both stars’ fans and the entertainment industry as a whole. The two are (or some speculate were) seemingly the perfect couple; they are always cheery and never shy to go everywhere together.
However, there have been rumors that they have split if Robert Pattinson’s conspicuous absence from FKA Twigs’ concerts is anything to go by. However, they have both been mum about the rumors, and only time will tell. Still, one has to wonder who FKA Twigs really is, and how she got to the top of the game so fast. Here are ten things you probably didn’t know about the star.
1. Her real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett
FKA Twigs may be very popular, but it is just a stage name; the real name behind the persona is Tahliah Debrett Barnett. Her nickname since she was a child has always been Twigs thanks to the popping sound that her joints make when she dances. At the debut of her career, FKA Twigs went by the name Twigs, but she was accused of copying the brand ‘The Twigs.’ As a result, she decided to add the initials FKA, which stand for ‘formerly know as’.
2. Dancing runs in the family
FKA Twigs has a very diverse heritage, and it has certainly played a big role in the development of her career. Her father is Jamaican and her mother is of Spanish-English heritage. Both of her parents were dancers, and they certainly passed on their expertise to her. In fact, she attributes the uniqueness of her songs to her unique and diverse heritage. However, FKA Twigs was raised by her mother and step-father, and she never got to meet her biological father until she was 18 years old.
3. She started off working as a backup dancer
Big things have humble beginnings, and this is especially true for FKA Twigs’ career. Before she was FKA Twigs she was known simply as Twigs, and she was an accomplished backup dancer. Her biggest appearances as a backup dancer were in Jessie J’s music videos ‘Price Tag’ and ‘Do it Like a Dude’. Her other former employers include Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue. Although this was a humble beginning for the star, it nevertheless helped her get familiar with the music industry and harness her dancing skills.
4. She prefers Uniqlo menswear to ladies’ wear
FKA Twigs does not mind speaking her mind, and, according to her, her body is not as glamorous as most of her fans think. To this end, she prefers wearing Uniqlo menswear to ladies’ wear, which bring out her athletic build and mask her female features. According to the star, the modern ‘real woman’ is apparently characterized by her curves, but she lacks curves. This revelation may be unbelievable especially considering the star’s confidence and self-esteem, but it is from the horse’s mouth. Besides, she does look good in her Uniqlo menswear.
5. Her music is broad and unique
FKA Twigs has always maintained an aspect of mystique around her in spite of her quick rise to fame. This has been particularly because of her unique music, which is inspired by a wide range of genres. Her fans describe her music as outstanding, but critics label it as alt-R&B. However, her songs blend many aspects and genres borrowing from pop, hard hip-hop, and even choir music, among others. In fact, her music is so unique that she has been compared to the likes of Bjork and Prince.
6. Not everyone likes her
FKA Twigs may have a large and growing fan base, but even she cannot please everybody. To this end, she is always dealing with critics and racists on her social media networks. She has recently been complaining about trolls posting racist messages about her on her social media platforms, and some have gone as far as to threaten her. However, the star has not been taking the trolls and threats lying down. In fact, she has been very vocal about the issue and is a staunch advocate of equality and anti-racism.
7. She studies philosophy and sociology
FKA Twig’s music career is a far cry from what she studied in school: sociology and philosophy. Although dancing has always been a passion for the star, she dropped out of her dance school in London and joined Croydon College. The college is catholic and prestigious, and although she came from a middle-class family she got a full sponsorship to cover for her education in the prestigious school. However, true to her nature, the star was banned from two of her classes for asking too many questions. However, she would not be FKA Twigs if she did not speak her mind.
8. She is suffering from tinnitus
Everything comes at a cost, and one of the costs for FKA Twigs’ love for music is tinnitus. Before she established herself in the industry, the star would listen to thousands of X-ray Spex albums on poor quality headphones. Eventually, the tunes took their toll on her ears, and she was heartbroken to know that she would never enjoy silence again. However, she has come up with several ways of dealing with the problem, and today she can afford the best quality earphones and health care.
9. She is a good kisser, apparently
FKA Twigs prides herself in being a good kisser, a fact that her boyfriend has also admitted. In fact, she still remembers her first kiss when she was 16 years old. The kiss happened when she was listening to Nelly’s ‘Dilemma’, and the lucky boy did not hesitate to compliment her. At 27 years old today, the rising star has certainly had a lot of experience romancing and kissing, and her boyfriend does not hesitate to compliment her.
10. FKA Twigs net worth
FKA Twigs’ quick rise to fame has been accompanied by fame and fortune. Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million, but this figure is growing steadily as she continues building up her fan base.