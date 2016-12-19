Home
Celebrity News
FKA Twigs: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Celebrity News

FKA Twigs: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

3 days ago

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala

FKA Twigs has quickly risen to fame for many reasons. The highlight of her rise to fame has primarily been her music career, but her relationship with Twilight star Robert Pattinson has also attracted a lot of attention from both stars’ fans and the entertainment industry as a whole. The two are (or some speculate were) seemingly the perfect couple; they are always cheery and never shy to go everywhere together.

However, there have been rumors that they have split if Robert Pattinson’s conspicuous absence from FKA Twigs’ concerts is anything to go by. However, they have both been mum about the rumors, and only time will tell. Still, one has to wonder who FKA Twigs really is, and how she got to the top of the game so fast. Here are ten things you probably didn’t know about the star.

1. Her real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett

FKA Twigs may be very popular, but it is just a stage name; the real name behind the persona is Tahliah Debrett Barnett. Her nickname since she was a child has always been Twigs thanks to the popping sound that her joints make when she dances. At the debut of her career, FKA Twigs went by the name Twigs, but she was accused of copying the brand ‘The Twigs.’ As a result, she decided to add the initials FKA, which stand for ‘formerly know as’.

2. Dancing runs in the family

FKA Twigs has a very diverse heritage, and it has certainly played a big role in the development of her career. Her father is Jamaican and her mother is of Spanish-English heritage. Both of her parents were dancers, and they certainly passed on their expertise to her. In fact, she attributes the uniqueness of her songs to her unique and diverse heritage. However, FKA Twigs was raised by her mother and step-father, and she never got to meet her biological father until she was 18 years old.

3. She started off working as a backup dancer

Big things have humble beginnings, and this is especially true for FKA Twigs’ career. Before she was FKA Twigs she was known simply as Twigs, and she was an accomplished backup dancer. Her biggest appearances as a backup dancer were in Jessie J’s music videos ‘Price Tag’ and ‘Do it Like a Dude’. Her other former employers include Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue. Although this was a humble beginning for the star, it nevertheless helped her get familiar with the music industry and harness her dancing skills.

4. She prefers Uniqlo menswear to ladies’ wear

FKA Twigs does not mind speaking her mind, and, according to her, her body is not as glamorous as most of her fans think. To this end, she prefers wearing Uniqlo menswear to ladies’ wear, which bring out her athletic build and mask her female features. According to the star, the modern ‘real woman’ is apparently characterized by her curves, but she lacks curves. This revelation may be unbelievable especially considering the star’s confidence and self-esteem, but it is from the horse’s mouth. Besides, she does look good in her Uniqlo menswear.

5. Her music is broad and unique

FKA Twigs has always maintained an aspect of mystique around her in spite of her quick rise to fame. This has been particularly because of her unique music, which is inspired by a wide range of genres. Her fans describe her music as outstanding, but critics label it as alt-R&B. However, her songs blend many aspects and genres borrowing from pop, hard hip-hop, and even choir music, among others. In fact, her music is so unique that she has been compared to the likes of Bjork and Prince.

6. Not everyone likes her

FKA Twigs may have a large and growing fan base, but even she cannot please everybody. To this end, she is always dealing with critics and racists on her social media networks. She has recently been complaining about trolls posting racist messages about her on her social media platforms, and some have gone as far as to threaten her. However, the star has not been taking the trolls and threats lying down. In fact, she has been very vocal about the issue and is a staunch advocate of equality and anti-racism.

7. She studies philosophy and sociology

FKA Twig’s music career is a far cry from what she studied in school: sociology and philosophy. Although dancing has always been a passion for the star, she dropped out of her dance school in London and joined Croydon College. The college is catholic and prestigious, and although she came from a middle-class family she got a full sponsorship to cover for her education in the prestigious school. However, true to her nature, the star was banned from two of her classes for asking too many questions. However, she would not be FKA Twigs if she did not speak her mind.

8. She is suffering from tinnitus

Everything comes at a cost, and one of the costs for FKA Twigs’ love for music is tinnitus. Before she established herself in the industry, the star would listen to thousands of X-ray Spex albums on poor quality headphones. Eventually, the tunes took their toll on her ears, and she was heartbroken to know that she would never enjoy silence again. However, she has come up with several ways of dealing with the problem, and today she can afford the best quality earphones and health care.

9. She is a good kisser, apparently

FKA Twigs prides herself in being a good kisser, a fact that her boyfriend has also admitted. In fact, she still remembers her first kiss when she was 16 years old. The kiss happened when she was listening to Nelly’s ‘Dilemma’, and the lucky boy did not hesitate to compliment her. At 27 years old today, the rising star has certainly had a lot of experience romancing and kissing, and her boyfriend does not hesitate to compliment her.

10. FKA Twigs net worth

FKA Twigs’ quick rise to fame has been accompanied by fame and fortune. Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million, but this figure is growing steadily as she continues building up her fan base.

Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of BC Media Group and all its properties. You can find him on Facebook or Twitter @Nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
kim
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
Brittanya Ravazi
Brittanya Ravazi: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
brielle-biermann-lip-injections
Brielle Biermann: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Burberry Prorsum - Arrivals - LFW SS16
Naomie Harris: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Don King
Don King Net Worth
Jessica Alba
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Net Worth
zayn malik
Zayn Malik Net Worth
ridley
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
Sofia Vergara
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill