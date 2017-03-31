Gleb Savchenko: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have been watching Dancing With the Stars this season, chances are you know who Gleb Savchenko is. It is his third season on the show, and he has been paired up with Erika Jayne from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you want to learn more about this incredibly talented and sexy man, read on.
He Was Already Friends With His Fellow Dancers
When Gleb first arrived on the set in 2013, he already knew several of his fellow dancers. In 2004, he lived in New York and he taught dance in North Carolina with Karina. He says that he used to fly there with her to teach competitive couples dancing. He also used to teach in the same studio as Cheryl in Times Square. He also knew Val for a long time and they had several of the same dance teachers and Maks would often join them for their classes. Finally, he did a show with Tony in Vegas.
He Wasn’t Sure Where He Would Live After His First Season on the Show Wrapped
While Gleb was working on his first season of Dancing With the Stars, he was living in Los Angeles. He has also lived in Hong Kong and Sydney, Australia. After the show wrapped, he says that he was going to need to sit down and really think about where he wants to live. Since he loves the three places that he has lived, he said that it is going to be a very difficult decision.
He Is a Model
Considering how handsome this man is, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that he has worked as a model. He actually had a very successful modeling career, doing ads for Gillette razors, Coca-Cola, Dolce & Gabanna, and orange juice commercials.
He Has Living a Very Hectic Life
Before working on Dancing With the Stars, Gleb was able to enjoy some free time every now and again. He says that since he started working on the show, all he has time for is dance rehearsals and he is able to sleep occasionally. He says that currently, his favorite spot in Los Angeles is his bedroom. When he has time, he goes to the gym or to The Grove. Since he is so busy, however, it is mostly just rehearsals and sleeping. After the first season, things didn’t really calm down. During each season, he is constantly on the go.
He is a Big Fan of Giggy
Giggy is Lisa Vanderplump’s beloved dog. During Gleb’s first season on Dancing With the Stars, he danced with her. During that time, and Gleb fell in love with her as well. She even sat in on a few of their rehearsals.
He Rides a Motorcycle
One thing that Gleb loves to do is ride his motorcycle. During his first season of Dancing With the Stars, it was in Hong Kong. After deciding to settle down in Los Angeles, he sent for his beloved bike.
He Loves the Beach
One of Gleb’s favorite places in the world is the beach. He says that he loves sitting on the beach of Los Angeles soaking up the California sun whenever he has the chance. He says that the beaches are part of the reason that he loves living in Sydney.
He Is Married
This might break most women’s hearts, but Gleb is married. He is married to the beautiful professional dancer, Elena Samodanova. The couple has been happily married for 10 years.
He is a Father
Gleb is a very dedicated father. He has a 6-year-old daughter named Olivia and he just announced that he and his wife are expecting another baby girl.
He Has Appeared on a Few Versions of the Show
The American version of Dancing With the Stars isn’t Gleb’s first. He has also been on the UK version, the Australian version, and the Russian versions of the show. He also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef. He says that being on MasterChef was harder than Dancing With the Stars.
Gleb is an extremely talented dancer, a successful, and a loving and doting father and husband. If you want to learn more about Gleb, you can catch him on the current season of Dancing With the Stars.