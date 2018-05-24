Here’s What Honey Boo Boo Is Up to Now

Honey Boo Boo first shot to fame when she appeared in the TLC reality series ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ about children who take part in beauty pageants in the United States. She was one of the contestants that became popular with the public. Honey Boo Boo’s real name is Alana Thompson and she was born on August 28, 2005, in McIntyre, Georgia.
She was then featured in an American reality television series called ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’. This show was aired on TLC between August 8, 2012, and August 14, 2014. It focused on Honey Boo Boo and her family. She was a contestant in child beauty pageants and the cameras followed her and her mother ‘Mama’ June Shannon. Unlike ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ where Honey Boo Boo was one of many stars of the show, she was the main star in this series.
Unfortunately, this series was canceled after four seasons. First, the series had received many negative reviews and the stars of the show had faced criticism from the public. Second, Honey Boo Boo’s mother was reported to have begun an affair with a registered sex offender. Although this was a claim that both June Shannon and her oldest daughter Lauryn have denied, the producers of the show canceled the next season.
They had already begun filming for season five and had plenty of footage. Instead of releasing season five of the series, they combined the footage of four episodes to create a two-hour special called ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes’.
Since then, the family seems to have slipped out of the limelight to a certain extent, so you may have wondered what on earth Honey Boo Boo is up to now. Well, you may have seen her in the spin-off series, ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’. This is a reality series that aired on WE tv and has run for two seasons of nine episodes each. Season one premiered on February 24, 2017, and season two was first aired on January 5, 2018.
This series is about Mama June trying to lose weight and the transformation she undergoes as she drops from 460 to 160 pounds. Although the focus of this show is not on Honey Boo Boo, she does appear in the series in many of the episodes, as do other members of the family.
While reality series that revolve around her family are the main reason for Honey Boo Boo’s fame, this is not the only television work she has done. In total, she has appeared on seven episodes of ‘Entertainment Tonight’ between 2015 and the current day. Three of these appearances were in 2017 and one was in 2018.
There was also talk at one point of Honey Boo Boo and her sister, Lauryn, releasing a song with Adam Barta. This rumor first surfaced in 2015 and the song they were reportedly set to record was called ‘Movin’ Up’. However, they were unable to release this song for legal reasons. TLC said that they could not record anything until after her contract with them expired in May 2015. The television network threatened to sue the family if they went ahead and recorded the single. Since then, there has been no further talk of Honey Boo Boo or her family recording music.
Despite not being in the limelight as much these days, Honey Boo Boo is still a big star of social media. She has accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. She has millions of followers on these accounts and posts regular updates, photographs, and videos to keep her fans interested.
At the moment, there is no news of Honey Boo Boo making a return to television in her own television series or of her taking part in any other television series that will be broadcast in the near future. However, it is unlikely that this is the last we have seen of the young star and her family. She has grown up in the limelight and it is a lifestyle to which she has become accustomed. A career in the entertainment industry may even be something she is considering when she becomes an adult. Her fans will no doubt see her back on their screens in some capacity in the future and she will most likely steal the show.