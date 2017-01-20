Janet Montgomery: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of the freshman dramedy, This is Us, you know Janet Montgomery. In August 2016, it was announced that she wold be playing the love interest of Kevin, the frustrated sitcom actor. Janet plays Erin, and she plays a theater actress who has a fierce commitment to honesty. Unfortunately, poor Kevin will get sucked into her darkness as time goes by. She will only be staying on for 4 episodes, but she will be great to watch. If you are a fan of This Is Us and want to learn more about Janet, read on.
She Studied Dance
Janet had a passion for dance as a child. So loved dancing so much that she trained at the Stella Mann College of Performing Arts, Bedford. After she finished her training, she decided that dancing was not her true passion. She wanted to be an actress so she hung up her dancing shoes.
Trouble Finding Representation
Because Janet had no formal training in acting and drama, she could not find a talent agency who was willing to represent her. She didn’t let that destroy her dreams so she took matters into her own hands. She and her friend, Gethin Anthony, produced a play that she starred in, and she finally made a name for herself.
Things Started Slow
After she starred in her own play, Janet didn’t start out getting any major parts. In 2008, he starred in an episode of the teenage drama Skins. The same year, she got a small part in the television movie, Dis/Connected and in a short film called Flushed. According to Janet, she didn’t look at these small roles as a failure, she looked at them as a learning experience.
2010 Was Her Year
Janet’s career started taking off in 2010 when she was cast in three major motion pictures. She played Ruth in The Rapture, Giselle in Dead Cert, and she played Little Swan in the Academy Award nominated, Black Swan.
Her Role In Salem
Jennifer’s big break came when she was cast as one of the main characters in the television series, Salem. She plays Mary Sibley, and she earned a nomination for the Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Actress on Television for the 2015-2016 season. She says that she loves the show, she loves her role, and that she is absolutely fascinated with the Salem Witch Trials. While she says she had done some research on the witch trials, the writers and producers have done so much that she doesn’t really need to.
Janet’s Personal Life
Currently, Janet doesn’t seem to be in a relationship. She doesn’t talk about having a boyfriend and she has not been photographed by the paparazzi with a man. Her last serious relationship was in 2014 when she was dating Charlie Cox. He has been linked to several beautiful celebrities. After an on again off again relationship, the couple called it quits in 2015. Before Charlie, she dated Jeremy Renner for a while.
She Was Born in the UK
Janet may currently be living and working in the United States, however, she was not born her. She was born in Bournemouth, England, UK. She moved to the U.S. to follow her dreams of becoming an actress.
Her Uncle is a Musician
Janet’s parents are not in the entertainment industry, however, her uncle is. His name is Mike “Monty” Montgomery. He is the bass player for Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band. Janet and her uncle are very close. She says that she tries to visit him as often as possible.
Her Feelings on Her Salem Sex Scene
When Janet was set to film her sex scene on her series, Salem, she was ready but she felt a bit odd. She had done small sex scenes in the past but she says they weren’t anything like this. She says that Shane West and the crew were very professional and they made it easy for her to get through it.
Janet Montgomery Net Worth
Janet currently has an estimated net worth of $2 million.
Janet has played many roles in her career. Each role is vastly different from the next, which shows what an excellent actress she is. She is also very busy. When she has time off from Salem, she spends it taking on different projects and different roles. If you want to learn more about Janet, you can see her on This is Us, Salem, and any other project that she takes on.