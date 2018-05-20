10 Fun Facts you Didn’t Know About Jennifer Lien

Jennifer Lien is a former actress who was born in Palos Heights, Illinois, in August 1974. She began her career in the entertainment industry in 1990 and is best-known for playing the alien Kas on the television series ‘Star Trek: Voyager’. She chose to retire from acting in 2002 after becoming a mother, so she has not been in the limelight for some time now. If you are a fan of ‘Star Trek: Voyager’, then you will probably have heard of this actress. However, there are many things that you are unlikely to know. Here are 10 interesting facts about Jennifer Lien.
She Wrote Plays as a Child
Lien describes herself as having a difficult childhood as she felt very different from the other children living in her area. She was more interested in writing plays than hanging out with her peers. Her passion for acting and the stage was clear and she joined the Illinois Theater Center at the age of 13.
Her First Acting Job Was Playing Twins
Her first job in television was for a commercial rather than a television series. She took on the role of playing twins in a commercial for bubble gum. This soon led to her getting another job in television and she played a music academy student in an episode of ‘Brewster Place’ in 1990.
She Dubbed a French Film
In 1990, Jennifer Lien got one of her first voice roles. She provided her voice for the English language version of a French horror film called ‘Baby Blood’. This was directed by Alain Robak who also co-wrote the film with Serge Cukler. Despite not being in competition, this film won a Jury Award.
She Was in ‘American History X’
One of Jennifer Lien’s biggest jobs after leaving ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ was landing a role in ‘American History X’. In this 1998 crime drama movie, she played Davina Vinyard. This movie was written by David McKenna and directed by Tony Kaye. It starred Edward Norton and Edward Furlong. This was a low-budget movie that grossed $23.9 million against a budget of $20 million.
She Voiced Agent ‘L’ for ‘Men in Black: The Animated Series’
Throughout her career, Jennifer Lien worked as a voice actress on several occasions. One such job was providing the voice for Agent ‘L’ for ‘Men in Black: The Animated Series’. She did this for the first three seasons of the show between 1997 and 1999. She then reprised this voice role for the first seven episodes of the 2000 season.
She Has Attended Many Sci-Fi Conventions
The role for which she is best-known is playing Kas in ‘Star Trek: Voyager’. For this reason, Jennifer Lien has attended many sci-fi conventions over the years in relation to this role. She has said in interviews that she loved attending these events as she got the opportunity to meet many other people who were involved in television series in the same genre and also had the chance to meet many fans.
She is Married to Phil Hwang
Jennifer Lien is married to Phil Hwang, who is a writer and filmmaker. The couple have one son together, Jonah, who was born on September 5, 2002. Following the birth of her son, Lien decided to quit acting.
She Has Been in Trouble with the Law
Between 2012 and 2018, Jennifer Lien has been in trouble with the law on several occasions. Some of the offences with which she has been charged include vehicle related offences, indecent exposure, and domestic violence. As a result of these offences, she has undergone treatment for her mental health problems.
She Was the Executive Producer of a Film
Although she decided to retire from acting following the birth of her son in 2002, Jennifer Lien briefly got involved in the film industry again for one of her husband’s films. IN 2008, Phil Hwang was working on a film called ‘Greek Mythology’. When it was released, Jennifer Lien was credited as one of the executive producers of the film.
She Can Play the Trombone
Lien is a big fan of music and enjoys most musical genres. She is also musically talented herself and revealed in an interview in 2000 that she can play the trombone. She began learning to play this instrument while she was still at high school.