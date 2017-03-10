Jill Zarin: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of the Real Housewives of New York City, chances are you know who Jill Zarin is. If you aren’t a fan of the show, it is a reality show on Bravo. It follows the lives of wealthy women who live in New York City with their families. If you want to learn more about Jill, her background, and he life today, read on.
She is Married and Her Husband Has Cancer
Jill is married to a man named Bobby Zarin. In 2009, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After a great deal of treatment, he went into remission. In 2016, Jill opened up to People Magazine and announced that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She said that he would go through gamma knife radiation to kill the tumors and to keep the cancer in his thyroid from spreading to his brain again. She says that she and Bobby are going through it together and she is trying to be his rock when he needs her the most.
She Works in Marketing
Jill’s husband owns Zarin Fabric Warehouse and Home Furnishings. The building is located in New York City on the Lower East Side. Bobby’s father started the company and now Bobby has taken over. Jill does her part as she is in charge of the company’s marketing.
She Has a College Education
After Jill graduated from Lawrence High School, she attended Simmons College. In 1985 she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Retail Management. Later, she started taking classes to earn her real estate license, which she has had for several years.
She Owns Her Own Jewelry Company
Jill is the owner and founder of Jill Zarin Jewelry. Her title at the company is the President of Brand Development and Design. According to her Linkedin page, she is also the Director of Marketing Strategy.
She is a Published Author
In 2010, Jill co-authored a book with her mother and her sister. The book is called Secrets of a Jewish Mother and it gives women advice on family and love. While it hasn’t landed on the best-seller list, it still did quite well.
She Sold Her House in the Hamptons and Then Bought Another
Jill and her family had a beautiful home in the Hamptons, but in 2009, she sold it. In 2013, she moved into a new home in Southampton. Her new home is beautiful and it has been featured in Designer Living. Jill says that her home in Southampton is her escape from reality and she absolutely loves it there.
She is a Devoted Mother
Jill has a daughter named Allyson Shapiro and a son with her current husband, Bobby. He has children from a previous marriage, giving them four children total, two boys, and two girls. Allyson’s father is Jill’s ex-husband, Bruce Shapiro. On the Real Housewives of New York City, Jill is often seen counseling Alyson on school, college, and about her personal life. She is very close with all of her children. She says that they are her reason for getting up in the morning.
She Started Her Own Active Wear Line
Jill currently has her own activewear line called Shweez Couture Shape Wear Hosiery and Leggings. which is mostly made up of stretch pants and the company caters more to younger women.
She Stepped Away From Real Housewives of New York City For 5 Years
Jill was a main cast member on the Real Housewives of New York City and then she left the show for 5 years. She appeared on one episode so far this season. According to reports, the producers had her film once to see if it would be worth bringing her back as a regular cast member.
She Works Hard to Raise Money for Arthritic Diseases
Jill works very hard to bring attention and to raise money for arthritic diseases. She is so passionate about the cause because her daughter and step son each suffer from this type of disease.
She is Very Wealthy
Between her husband’s business and her many business ventures, Jill is a very wealthy woman. Her net worth is currently listed at $35 million.
If you want to learn more about Jill, you can catch her on the new season of the Real Housewives of New York. If the producers like what they see, chances are they will be bringing her back for good.