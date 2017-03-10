Home
Celebrity News
Jill Zarin: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Celebrity News

Jill Zarin: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

3 hours ago

If you are a fan of the Real Housewives of New York City, chances are you know who Jill Zarin is. If you aren’t a fan of the show, it is a reality show on Bravo. It follows the lives of wealthy women who live in New York City with their families. If you want to learn more about Jill, her background, and he life today, read on.

She is Married and Her Husband Has Cancer

Jill is married to a man named Bobby Zarin. In 2009, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After a great deal of treatment, he went into remission. In 2016, Jill opened up to People Magazine and announced that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She said that he would go through gamma knife radiation to kill the tumors and to keep the cancer in his thyroid from spreading to his brain again. She says that she and Bobby are going through it together and she is trying to be his rock when he needs her the most.

She Works in Marketing

Jill’s husband owns Zarin Fabric Warehouse and Home Furnishings. The building is located in New York City on the Lower East Side. Bobby’s father started the company and now Bobby has taken over. Jill does her part as she is in charge of the company’s marketing.

She Has a College Education

After Jill graduated from Lawrence High School, she attended Simmons College. In 1985 she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Retail Management. Later, she started taking classes to earn her real estate license, which she has had for several years.

She Owns Her Own Jewelry Company

Jill is the owner and founder of Jill Zarin Jewelry. Her title at the company is the President of Brand Development and Design. According to her Linkedin page, she is also the Director of Marketing Strategy.

She is a Published Author

In 2010, Jill co-authored a book with her mother and her sister. The book is called Secrets of a Jewish Mother and it gives women advice on family and love. While it hasn’t landed on the best-seller list, it still did quite well.

She Sold Her House in the Hamptons and Then Bought Another

Jill and her family had a beautiful home in the Hamptons, but in 2009, she sold it. In 2013, she moved into a new home in Southampton. Her new home is beautiful and it has been featured in Designer Living. Jill says that her home in Southampton is her escape from reality and she absolutely loves it there.

She is a Devoted Mother

Jill has a daughter named Allyson Shapiro and a son with her current husband, Bobby. He has children from a previous marriage, giving them four children total, two boys, and two girls. Allyson’s father is Jill’s ex-husband, Bruce Shapiro. On the Real Housewives of New York City, Jill is often seen counseling Alyson on school, college, and about her personal life. She is very close with all of her children. She says that they are her reason for getting up in the morning.

She Started Her Own Active Wear Line

Jill currently has her own activewear line called Shweez Couture Shape Wear Hosiery and Leggings. which is mostly made up of stretch pants and the company caters more to younger women.

She Stepped Away From Real Housewives of New York City For 5 Years

Jill was a main cast member on the Real Housewives of New York City and then she left the show for 5 years. She appeared on one episode so far this season. According to reports, the producers had her film once to see if it would be worth bringing her back as a regular cast member.

She Works Hard to Raise Money for Arthritic Diseases

Jill works very hard to bring attention and to raise money for arthritic diseases. She is so passionate about the cause because her daughter and step son each suffer from this type of disease.

She is Very Wealthy

Between her husband’s business and her many business ventures, Jill is a very wealthy woman. Her net worth is currently listed at $35 million.

If you want to learn more about Jill, you can catch her on the new season of the Real Housewives of New York. If the producers like what they see, chances are they will be bringing her back for good.

Related Posts

About The Author

Nat Berman
More from this Author

Nat is the Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of BC Media Group and all its properties. You can find him on Facebook or Twitter @Nathanielberman

Basketball Wives Big Brother Dancing With the Stars Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Married to Medicine Million Dollar Listing Mob Wives Real Housewives Shahs of Sunset The Voice Top Chef Vanderpump Rules WAGS
Getting to Know the Cast of Going off the Menu
Getting to Know the Cast of Don’t Be Tardy
No Preview
Getting To Know the Cast of Below Deck
Celebrity Gossip Entertainment
Jill Zarin: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Rosalind Ross: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Hunter Biden: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
Charles Barkley Net Worth
Don King Net Worth
Five Under the Radar Celebrities With Huge Net Worths
Brad Pitt Net Worth
Daisy Ridley Confirms Talks about Starring in Lara Croft Reboot
No Preview
10 Great Actors Who Appeared in Cheesy 80s Comedies
No Preview
10 Actors Who Cry All The Time In Movies
No Preview
Whatever Happened to All the Actors from the Movie Parenthood?
How Much are TV Stars Actually Paid?
No Preview
The 10 Best Jon Stewart Daily Show Moments of All-Time
No Preview
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Beverly Hills 90210?
No Preview
Where Are They Now? The Cast of One Tree Hill