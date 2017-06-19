Joe Alwyn: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Joe Alwyn has been making quite a stir in Hollywood with his boyish good looks and his incredible acting talent. Barely fresh out of drama school and the 26 year old British actor has already had several big roles in feature films. He is also dating one of the most well-known names in the music industry. Alwyn may not have a major hit film, yet, but his time is apparently coming because he is said to be one of the biggest, new talents to hit the screen. He looks about ten years younger than he really is, and still lives at home with his parents in London, but if he keeps up his good work, and his relationship with his newest flame, that all may change soon. Are you familiar with the Hollywood newcomer? Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Joe Alwyn.
1. Well-educated actor
Alwyn has got quite a bit of education under his belt. He attended the City of London school, who’s predecessors include, Skander Keynes and Daniel Radcliffe, from The Chronicles of Narnia. He then studied English and drama at the University of Bristol, and followed up from there at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, which he graduated from in 2015, holding a BA in acting.
2. Got his first role while still in school
Alwyn was attending Royal Central School of Speech and drama when he landed his first movie role, playing in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, a movie about a soldier returning home. Apparently Alwyn’s American accent was so authentic, it had many people believing he was American. Although the movie itself, didn’t do that great, Alwyn made a huge impression with his acting skills and got a lot of praise.
3. A family man
Alwyn is a big family man. He is devoted to his family, so much in fact, that he still lives at home with his mum and dad. He has talked about breaking away and moving to LA in order to help him land roles in films, but partly, it’s due to being closer to his now, girlfriend. He has said that if he did move to sunny California, he will continue to fly back and forth so he can see his folks.
4. Dating famous singer
Who is Alwyn dating? With his good looks, you know he has to be a taken man, and he is. He is reportedly dating one of the most famous singer/songwriters today, Taylor Swift. Alwyn has been seeing Swift for several months and the two have worked hard to keep their romance out of the limelight. It has been said that Swift has even gone as far as to wear disguises when they are out together to keep her identity a secret as to who Alwyn is with.
5. Into fashion
In most of Alwyn’s photos, you can see there is a bit of a fashion flare there. He’s not only got impeccable fashionable sense, but he has the overall look about him that makes him fit right in with other fashion models. Most of what he does is acting, however, he has been in some magazine shoots, including posing alongside Gigi Hadid, in the September 2016 issue of Vogue.
6. Runs with Taylor Swift’s crowd
Outside of dating Swift, Alwyn is also friends with his girlfriend’s pack of friends. He has been seen with, and is known to run with Swift’s crew. He is even set to play a role opposite of one of Swift’s best friend’s, Emma Stone. Alwyn will play Stone’s love interest in a movie, The Favourite, a period drama, and will be Stone’s love interest.
7. Has had roles with big names
Despite being new to the big screen, Alwyn is already getting roles that allow him to rub shoulders with some big names in Hollywood, something many newbies only dream of and hope for. He has worked with Vin Diesel, Steve Martin, Kristen Stewart, Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling.
8. First time in front of the camera
Although Alwyn has a lot of schooling in acting and had a lot of acting experience, in a classroom, he had never stepped foot in front of a real camera until he got the coveted role in the film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Steve Martin has said that he was very impressed with Alwyn and apparently he did very well for being his first, on-camera experience.
9. Into models
Alwyn was photographed by Mario Testino who is a well-known fashion photographer. Alwyn told GQ, in an interview, that it was an honor to be photographed by Testino, who has photographed some of the world’s most famous faces, including Kate Moss. Alwyn says that he used to have a huge poster of the Supermodel, Kate Moss, on his wall when he was younger, and now, he too, has been photographed by the same famous photographer.
10. Frequents his girlfriend’s London home
Taylor Swift has apparently rented a house in Northern London, in order to be able to see her new boyfriend, Alwyn, more often. It’s easier for them to go out and be “normal” people in London, away from the limelight and overload of paparazzi. So in order to get more privacy for their relationship, Swift rented a house there and it has been said that Alwyn is often at Swift’s house for visits.
