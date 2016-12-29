Jonathan Cheban: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Although you may not know Jonathan Cheban’s name, you definitely know his face. As Kim Kardashian’s BFF, he has made countless appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its various spinoffs. He’s also appeared on Millionaire Matchmaker and Celebrity Big Brother: UK Edition, which he quickly walked away from citing too much arguing and stress in the house. Of course, not everything he does is focused on reality TV. He once had his own clothing line, Kritik, has designed jewelry for RichRocks, opened a few restaurants, and is a partner in the website, EliteDaily.com.
Despite Jonathan’s business forays, he continues to mostly appear in the media when he is linked to Kim Kardashian and reality TV. Recently, he posted photos of Kim Kardashian’s “crazy” Christmas tree, which the media quickly took note of. He also said to be filming the next season of British channel E4’s Celebs Go Dating, where his ridiculous demands for a luxury hotel room, personal driver, and private jet are apparently being met by producers.
Now, that you have an idea of what Jonathan is currently up to, it’s time to look at what you don’t know about the reality TV star. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jonathan Cheban.
1. He has an impressive net worth.
Jonathan’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, thanks to his multiple entrepreneurial enterprises. In addition to everything discussed above, he has launched the Glam Screen, a smartphone protective cover that doubles as a HD mirror. He’s also launched a new website, TheDissh.com, which focuses on publishing news about the hottest styles, trips, and food, and opened a couple more restaurants.
2. He was born and raised in Fort Lee, NJ.
Despite his expensive tastes, Jonathan was raised in Fort Lee, NJ, where he just so happened to rock a mullet for several years leading up to his 1991 high school graduation. His mom is a real estate agent for Sotheby’s, while his father was a diamond dealer until he passed away in 2011. He lived in an upper middle class family, where he was well taken care of.
3. Jonathan has a good reason for hiring a security guard.
In August 2014, Jonathan was attacked without provocation by a man in his Brooklyn sushi restaurant. His bodyguard stepped in and punched the man to put a stop to the attack. In October 2014, the man who attacked Jonathan, Denis Volchkin, was killed when he lunged with a knife at police during an unrelated incident. According to Jonathan, “People are like, ‘What do you need security for?’ This is why. I’m on TV for seven years now, I’m on in 170 countries.”
4. Jonathan met Kim Kardashian entirely by accident.
In a 2015 interview, Jonathan admitted that the two met when he sat next to her at a birthday party in 2006, which wasn’t long before the family began starring in its reality show. According to Jonathan, “We got on instantly. She’s the sweetest girl in the entire world so after that we just started talking.” Jonathan also said, “We are like family, it’s liking trusting your brother or sister.”
5. He starred in his own reality show for one season.
In 2010, the E! Network began airing The Spin Crowd, which followed the day-to-day life of Jonathan, his friend and business partner, Simon Huck, and life inside their Los Angeles based celeb and entertainment agency, Command PR. (Kim Kardashian served as the executive producer.) Jonathan received significant criticism for acting like a spoiled baby and harshly criticizing his employees’ physical appearance. After eight episodes, the show was cancelled. Today, Command PR is still open, though only Simon Huck appears as the owner on the company website.
6. Jonathan frequently refers to himself as a “Food God.”
In addition to being the “Food God,” he aspires to being the Guy Fieri “for the young and hot.” Using his jet-setting lifestyle, Jonathan is working to reinvent himself as a culinary authority, which he details on his Snapchat account (@FoodGod). He discusses his love of exotic meals, such as reindeer meat and his role as a “food environmentalist,” though he doesn’t explain what this actually is.
7. Jonathan’s big break came from P. Diddy.
Jonathan was working for a NYC PR firm when P. Diddy (his name at the time) approached them about planning his 29th birthday party. The company declined and Jonathan swooped in and agreed to do it on his own. It was this job that helped him break into the NYC and Hollywood party scene, which eventually led to him meeting Kim at a party and launching his own entrepreneurial attempts.
8. Due to his metrosexual mannerisms, Jonathan’s sexuality is frequently questioned.
Since becoming popular on the NYC and Hollywood party scene, there has been plenty of question as to whether Jonathan is gay or straight. In fact, on a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim’s then-husband, Kris Humphries asked so many questions that Kim flat out asked Jonathan the question, “What is your preference? Girls, guys, what?” He answered women and began dating stylist Anat Popovsky not long after. Their relationship has been off and on. Currently, it’s off, which is why he’ll be appearing on Celebs Go Dating.
9. Martha Stewart had no clue who he was and took to Twitter to find out the answer.
In June 2016, Martha was seated next to Jonathan at Daily Mail’s Seriously Popular party. The two even took photos together after he apparently told her he was “well known.” Later, she took to Twitter with his picture in an effort to find out who he was. After she learned who he was, the two had a long conversation, according to Jonathan, who took to Twitter to let all his followers know “she’s been keeping me laughing for hours.”
10. He’s in the process of developing a pop culture program for rich kids.
In a February 2016 interview published by New You, Jonathan reported that he was developing the curriculum for the pop culture program at The International School of New York. The program, designed for only the world’s wealthiest children will focus on important topics including social media, types of cavier, quality of diamonds, private aviation, and other stuff they will need to “survive in a city like this with a lot of money.” He said, “I’ll basically be the Dean of Pop Culture at the school.”