Josephine Skriver: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

One of the most coveted modeling roles for any young model, is to be a Victoria’s Secret model, or “Angel.” At 24 years of age, that is exactly what Josephine Skriver is. She hails from Denmark and was born on April 14, 1993. At her young age, she has already achieved a number of modeling roles that many models strive for, but never reach. Her story is an interesting one, and you may have an idea of who this young fashion model is, but you probably don’t know everything about her. She has appeared in the biggest magazine names available today, some of which include, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire. Her beautiful looks and model-type physique are all-natural, and that was what struck an important name in the modeling business. Her career happened by chance, and now it is a full-time job and career for Skriver. Here are 20 things you don’t know about Josephine Skriver.
1. Was discovered accidentally
Skriver lived in Copenhagen but was on a soccer trip to New York with her team, when she was discovered and approached about her looks. She was a young, 15 years old and was shortly, thereafter the out-of-the blue discovery, signed on with the international modeling agency, Unique Models. Subsequently, she was approached by other modeling agencies but she opted to stay in school and finish up her studies. After graduating, she put her efforts into modeling, full-force.
2. Both of her parents are gay
Skriver has a unique family dynamics. Both of her parents are gay and because of this, Skriver and her brother were both conceived via in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Her mother is an IT analyst, while her father is a marine biologist. Aside the fact that her parents aren’t the traditional, mother and father role, she had a pretty traditional upbringing.
3. She’s an activist for the LGBT community
Because of Skriver’s parents’ sexual orientation, she has made it her mission to be an ambassador for the LGBT movement. She has, on numerous occasions, spoken openly about LGBT rights and has discussed her life and upbringing with both of her parents being gay and members of the LGBT community. She was made a celebrity ambassador for the Family Equality Council, in 2015, and its Outspoken Generation Program. She hopes that her story will one day, not be an interesting one, because people will just be that accepting of this type of life and view it as normal.
4. Dating fellow model
Skriver has been in a relationship with a fellow model and American singer-songwriter since 2013. He was also the lead vocalist for The Cab, and his name is Alxander Deleon. They then later modeled together in a fashion spread for the magazine, Elle Italia, the Italian version of Elle. The spread took place in 2014.
5. Is proud to be a product of IVF
No, Skriver was not conceived the natural way. Her parents are both gay, so both her and her brother came to be in this world by way of In-vitro. She speaks openly about it and says that many people feel like she was a science project, when in-fact, she is as natural as anyone. She is proud to have been created by In-vitro and says that there is nothing synthetic about her.
6. Her brother is her best friend
Skriver loves to talk about her best friend, her brother, Oliver. He is her younger sibling and the only one she has, and she says he is much more than just a brother. They have been best friends since they were little and she wouldn’t want anyone else as her best friend.
7. She has earned her wings
Most models can only dream of getting their Angel wings – with Victoria Secret’s, that is. But Skriver has earned hers, and this has thrown everyone into a tailspin and trying to get their hands on this beautiful girl. She is now living the dream of any model and she earned these wings in 2016.
8. She’s only the second Danish to get her wings
Victoria’s Secret picks girls from all over the world to represent their line and model their lingerie. Of all the Angels that have passed through the famous store’s modeling Angels, Skriver is only the second Danish model to earn the wings. The other Danish model was Helena Christensen.
9. Her modeling career started as a baby
Despite her being accidentally discovered during her teen years, for a modeling career, she actually got her first taste of modeling as a baby. In her home town, she did some local ads for a diaper company. She was seen in local papers and print ads for a Danish diaper company, but that is not what inspired the modeling agency to sign her on 13 years later.
10. Dating a punk rock star
Skriver is dating a punk rock star who is the lead singer for the Las Vegas punk rock band known as the Cab. These two have been dating since 2013 and both are really good friends with the famous singer, Selena Gomez. They both also did a modeling gig for the DL1961 denim campaign, and there is no sign of the relationship ending, these several years later.
