Juelz Santana: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have been watching Love and Hip Hop this season, chances are you know who Juelz Santana is. If you watched season 2, you may not know the same person that Juelz is today. If you don’t know what Love and Hip Hop is, it is a reality television show on the VH1 network. It documents the lives and the relationships of a few hip hop R& B musicians. Juelz is dating one of the series regulars, Kimbella. His only claim to fame is not Love and Hip Hop, however. He made a name for himself in the music business a long time ago. If you want to know more about Juelz, his career, and his life, read on.
Juelz’s Early Life
Juelz Santana was born LaRon Louis James on February 18, 1982. He was raised in Harlem by his father, who is African-American and his mother, who is Dominican. Juelz knew at a very young age what he wanted to do for the rest of his life, and he started rapping at the age of 5.
The Beginning of Julez’s Career
From the age of 5 to the age of 12, Juelz spent hours each day perfecting his rapping technique. When he was 12 years old, he started a duo and they called themselves Draft Pick. It wasn’t long before they were signed to Priority Records. When he was 18 years old, he worked on a track on Cam’ron’s album S.D.E. Soon after, he joined The Diplomats.
He Has Had Run-Ins With the Law
Unfortunately, Juelz is no stranger to legal issues. His first one occurred in January 2011 He owns a recording studio in Bergenfield, New Jersey called Santana’s World. After a 10 month investigation by the Bergen County Gang Unit, the recording studio was raided. During the raid, they uncovered two 9 mm handguns that were loaded, a few boxes of bullets, and 3 ounces of marijuana. On February 2, 2011, Juelz was arrested. The prosecutor’s office charged him with possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance within 1.000 feet of a school. After his arrest, he posted $125,000 bail. He sought legal representation by attorneys Brian J. Neary and S. Emile Lisboa. The case has not yet been resolved.
Juelz second encounter with the law occurred on March 22, 2011, a little less than two months after his previous arrest. He was supposed to be performing with Chris Brown at the release party for his F.A.M.E. Album. On his way to the venue, the NYPD stopped him and search him and his vehicle for guns and drugs. The police found nothing on Juelz, however, they didn’t allow him to enter the venue until after the search was completed. When he was finally allowed in, he had missed his entire performance with Brown. Nobody was arrested and the police say that he was traveling with friends with gang affiliations, and they wanted to ensure the safety of the venue before allowing Juelz and his crew inside.
Finally, his last brush with the law was in November 2011. He was charged with disorderly conduct and making terrorist threats. Clearly, 2011 wasn’t the best year for Juelz.
Juelz Cheated on Kimbella
Just two years ago, there were plenty of rumors going around that Juelz was cheating on Kimbella. According to reports, Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas was claiming on Twitter that she was having and affair with Juelz. He even had text messages on her phone to back up her story. During season 2 of Love and Hip-Hop, all of this drama exploded for millions of people to see. It wasn’t good for Kimbella or the couple’s reputation.
Juelz is a Father
While Juelz doesn’t have any children with his current girlfriend, he does have three children with two of his ex-girlfriends. He has a daughter named Bella Monroe James and two sons, named Juelz Santana James and LaRon Louis James Jr.
His First Album Was a Hit
Throughout his hip-hop career, Juelz collaborated and worked with a variety of artists on their albums. When he released his first album in 2003, From Me To U, it has a huge hit. It peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200. Since then, he was been working with a variety of famous artists and he also released two more solo albums.
This Time Will Be Different on Love and Hip Hop
Kimbella and Juelz had been off of the show for a while, and have both returned to the latest season of Love and Hip-Hop. According to Juelz, he wasn’t proud of his behavior when he was on the show last. He also said that he didn’t like the way that he was perceived. This time around, he says that he is going to be more open to the show. He says that after watching the way that Remy Ma has conducted herself on the show, it inspired him to do better this time around. He stated that she showed him that there are a right way and a wrong way to handle your business when you are on reality television and this time he plans to do things right.
How He Got His Nickname
According to Juelz, he got his nickname at a very young age. He says he earned the name when he was spitting a freestyle for Flex at the very beginning of his now lucrative career.
His Relationship is Strong
According to Juelz, his relationship with Kimbella is much stronger than it was when they were on season 2 of Love and Hip Hop together. He says that the things that he is doing now are just out of love for Kimbella.
Juelz Net Worth
According to recent reports, Juelz net worth is estimated at $9 million. Since a very young age, Juelz has known what he wanted to do with his life and he has been very successful. If you want to know more about Juelz and his life, you should start watching Love and Hip Hop on VH1. He says that you will see a new person from who you may have gotten to know on season 2.