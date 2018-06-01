So What’s Katia Winter Up to These Days?

Katia Winter is best known for her role as Nadia in the TV show Dexter. She is a Swedish born actress who moved to London with her family at a young age. She began acting in the UK before moving to the US to pursue her acting career. She is also known for starring as Katrina Crane in the TV adaptation of Sleepy Hollow which ran for several seasons. She was one of the main characters in this show and was one that split opinion among fans. Some fans found her to be quite manipulative throughout her time in the show whereas others believed her actions were borne out of a desire to get to know her son better. Although she has not had any starring roles in such as these in TV shows lately does not mean that she has not been busy and we are sure to see more of her on TV and in movies soon.
Her latest TV role was in the show Legends of Tomorrow in which she appeared in two episodes. She played the role of Freydís Eiríksdóttir, a Norse warrior who is the half sister of Leif Erikson. Her character was based on the Norse myth and is portrayed as a woman who is more hungry for war and power than her brother. She was not killed off in the season three finale so there is always a chance that she may return at a later date.
Her next lead role in a TV show is in the new CBS series Blood and Treasure which is expected to air in the autumn of 2018. Katia will play the role of Gwen, an antiquities expert working for Interpol who teams up with an art thief to catch a terrorist who is using stolen artworks to fund his terrorist activities. Their search for this terrorist takes them all over the world and involves some of the most famous pieces of art in history. The show also stars Michael Anthony Shaw and James Callis.
She has also been focusing on film work and has a number of films that are due to be released in the coming months and years. She stars in the film You’re Not Alone which is due to be released later in 2018. The film is centered around Katia’s character Emma and her young daughter who have to deal with an evil presence that seems to be in their new home. Emma also has to deal with trying to build a relationship with her daughter who had spent most of her life living with her dad before he died unexpectedly.
Fans that follow her on Instagram will also be aware that she has recently been filming a movie called The Catch. She has posted many photos from the locations that she has been filming and a lot of them appear to be aboard a boat. Fans have really enjoyed seeing the locations of the film. She has also posted a lot of pictures of the sun setting aboard the boat and these have become very popular with fans. It has not yet been confirmed what character she is playing in the film but more details are expected to be released as we get nearer to the premiere date.
She will play another historical character in the film 1066 which focuses on the events that take place leading up to and after the Battle of Hastings. She plays the wife of King Harold who was defeated in the battle by William the Conqueror. The film is in pre-production at the moment so there is no confirmed date for the movie to be released. It is likely that this project is going to take up most of her time once she has finished filming The Catch and Blood and Treasure.
Katia currently lives in Los Angeles and remains single after her divorce from musician Jesse Glick. The couple were married for three years but were separated for a year before the divorce was finalized. They have no children together and the divorce papers showed that there was no property that needed to be separated. There is no indication that she is dating anyone at the moment but she is known for keeping her personal life private.