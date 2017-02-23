Kroy Biermann: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a football fan, you might have heard of Kroy Biermann. He is is an NFL player who played with the NFL Falcons. In 2016, he signed with the Buffalo Bills. A month later, he was released by the bills during their final roster cuts. If you aren’t a football fan, you may have heard Kroy’s name on Don’t Be Tardy, which is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and stars Kroy and his family. If you want to learn more about this football/reality star, you should continue reading.
He Came From a Big Family Of K’s
Kroy was born in Hardin, Montana. His father’s name is Keith and his mother’s name is Kathy. He also has two older sisters and their names are Kelsey and Krista. When Kroy was born, his parents wanted to stick with the K tradition, therefore, his mother went through the phone book to find a boy’s name that started with K. That is where she saw the name Kroy.
He Was an Amazing Athlete in High School
Kroy attended Hardin High School where he was absolutely amazing. In all, he earned 8 letters. He had three in football, three in wrestling, and two in track. Of all the sports that he excelled in, he says that football was his favorite.
He Played College Ball
After high school, Kroy played college football at the University of Montana. During his career, he played in 52 games. He had a total of 220 tackles, 32 sacks, which was the second highest in the schools’ history. He also had 9 forced fumbles, and 45 tackles for loss. In 2007, he was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. In 2007, he won the Buck Buchanan Award. Finally, he played in the 2008 Hula Bowl.
Playing Pro Ball
In 2008, Kroy was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 5th round of the draft. He continued to play with the Falcons until 2015. During his time with the team, he achieved greatness.
He is a Married Man
In 2010, Kroy took part in a Dancing With the Stars event to help raise money for Alzheimer’s disease. It is there that he met his future wife, Kim Zolciak. Their first meeting was the topic of an episode of Kim’s reality series, Real Housewives of Atlanta. In November 2011, Kim and Kroy were married at their home in Roswell, Georgia.
He is an Excellent Father
Not long after their wedding, Kim became pregnant and gave birth to a son on May 31, 2011, named Kroy Jagger. On August 15, 2012, the couple had another son named Kash Kade. On November 25, 2013, the couple had twins named Kaia Rose and Dane Ren. Clearly, Kroy wanted to keep his family’s tradition of all K names going.
He Adopted Kim’s Kids
Before Kim and Kroy met, Kim had two daughters from previous relationships named Brielle and Ariana. The girls didn’t have relationships with their fathers, therefore, in March 2013, Kroy legally adopted both girls. When the adoption was finalized in July 2013, the girls took his last name.
He is Estranged From His Parents
Because Kim has two daughters from previous relationships, Kroy’s parents didn’t approve of their relationship. The tension between Kroy and his parents go so bad that he decided to cut them out of his life. He says that at some point you just have to stop the fighting and move on, but he is sad that his children will not have a chance to see their grandparents. He says that as much as Kim tried to repair the rift between Kroy and his parents, they just refused to accept Kim as part of his family so he decided to cut all ties.
Kroy’s Cheating Scandal
In 2013, Kroy’s ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Stewart, did an interview with InTouch Magazine. She stated that when Kroy met Kim, that he was still dating Elizabeth. She even gave the magazine a series of text message where the two discussed Kroy’s betrayal. Kim brushed the whole thing off because Kroy wasn’t looking for a serious relationship with Elizabeth. She didn’t let the story come between her relationship with Kroy.
Money Problems
In 2014, Kroy and his wife were having highly publicized money problems. After paying over $300,000 to renovate their home and Georgia, the couple almost lost their home because they owed back taxes. They owed over $11,000. They ended up paying the taxes and they remained in their home. That was the last of their financial problems and today, Kroy has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.
If you want to learn more about Kroy, you can catch him on the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy.