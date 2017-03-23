Kym Johnson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of television’s Dancing With the Stars, you likely know who Kym Johnson is. For three years, she starred in the Australian version of the show before moving to the American version is season three. Over the years, she has worked with several celebrities and has done quite well. She came in first place in season 9 with Donny Osmond and then again during season 12 with Hines Ward. During season 4 she came in second place with Joey Fatone and again during season 7 with Warren Sapp. If you want to learn more about what Kym is like off the dance floor, read on.
She Began Dancing at a Young Age
Kim started dancing when she was just three years old. When she was 13 years old, she started ballroom dancing. She loved the style so much that she started competitive dancing. In 1998, she was partnered with Tomas Atkocevicius and they came in second place at the Australian Dancesport Championships in the Open Amateur Modern Ballroom. In 2001, she decided to retire from competitive dancing, however, she continued to dance professionally.
Work Before Dancing With the Stars
Between the time Kym gave up ballroom dancing and her work on Dancing With the Stars, she had a few impressive dancing jobs. She toured with the ballroom dance production of Burn the Floor. Next, she performed at Elton John’s 50th birthday party. Finally, she danced in the film, Strictly Ballroom.
She Has Won a Mirrored Ball on Dancing With the Stars on Two Continents
Before Kym started with the American version of Dancing With the Stars, she worked on the Australian version. During her first season, she worked with Justin Melvey and they came in third place. She did excellent during her second season where she competed with Tom Williams and they won the coveted mirrored ball. During her third season, where she danced with Michael Caton, she didn’t fare as well. She came in ninth place during her last season in Australia.
She Performed On the Disney Cruise Line
On June 2, 2007, after she and Joey Fatone came in second place during season 4, the two performed for the guests on the inaugural Mediterranean cruise for Disney Cruise Line. Kym said not only was it a huge honor, it was also a lot of fun.
She Is In a Workout Video
Thanks to Kym, millions of people are able to get a Dancing With the Stars cardio workout. Kym, Ashly DelGrosso-Costa, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy all took part in creating the DVD. Dancing With the Stars: Cardio Dance.
She is a Married Woman
On July 31, 2016, Kim married Shark Tank’s Robert Kerjavec at the Four Season Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Kym says that it was the most magical night of her life. There were several Dancing With the Stars pros and stars at the wedding, including Donny Osmond, Lance Bass, and Whitney Carlson. The couple’s first song was Bills, by LunchMoney Lewis. During the dance, the whole bridal party joined in with a coordinated dance. For Kym, this was her first wedding. It wasn’t the groom’s first, however.
Kym Signed a Prenup
Before she got married, her very rich fiance asked her to sign a prenup. After being forced to pay his ex-wife, Diane Plese millions of dollars in his divorce, he decided to play it safe this time. According to the terms of the prenup, Kym would get $100,000 for each year that they are married, however, the amount would be capped at $1 million.
She Almost Quit Dancing With the Stars
In August 2016, shortly after her wedding, Kym announced that she would be leaving Dancing With the Stars to focus on being a wife. If you are a fan of the show, you would know that she didn’t end up leaving. In the upcoming season, she will be paired with Mr. T.
Robert Wasn’t Her First Fiance
Kym was not Robert’s first wife, and Robert wasn’t Kym’s first fiance. Years ago, she was engaged to Australian cricket player, Shane Watson. When Kym talks about the end of that relationship today she said that it wasn’t meant to be. She says that he was just a stepping stone that led her to the love of her life.
5678 Fitness
Kym is very interested in diet and exercise, therefore, she released a fitness DVD called 5678 Fitness. It is a fitness program based on cardio-Latin dance. To go with the video, she also wrote a book called 5678 Diet. The book includes recipes, exercise plans, and anecdotes.
Kim has made a good living dancing and helping to keep others fit. On her own, she has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She got married, however, her net worth has jumped. If you add her new husband’s net worth to hers, she has a net worth of $101 million. If you want to learn more about Kym, you can catch her and Mr. T dancing together on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.