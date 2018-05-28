10 Facts You Didn’t Know about Liza Morales

Liza Morales is famous for being the mama baby of former NBA player Lamar Odom. While he was great at first, towards the end Odom really wasn’t a very good basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, but just being in L.A. is enough to get you a certain amount of fame – even if it is negative. Odom flaked out on his career and also on Liza, even though she has achieved her own level of success in his absence. Sometimes men leaving can be a positive step for the woman left behind.
Here are 10 things to know about Liza Morales.
1. She has an estimated net worth of more than $3 million.
Not bad when you often think that the spurned woman often seeks money from the departed. But Morales has a history of success, including her current profession as a fashion designer. She took the opportunity to be a reality show actress in “Starter Wives Confidential”. The show followed the lives of women who were former girlfriends or wives of celebrities. Interestingly, most of the women who appeared had dated the man before he became wealthy and famous, then dumped her. She didn’t make much money from her appearance, but it shows she knew an opportunity when it came her way.
2. Her and Odom knew each other when they were in the 9th grade.
They were both students in Queens, New York when they first introduced themselves to each other. In some places that’s not even high school, that’s middle school. You don’t often hear much these days about high school sweethearts going from dating through high school and getting married after they graduate. But that’s what happened here.
3. She only communicates with Odom through her lawyer.
Sometimes the reason for this is because of money or a really nasty breakup, but it is well-known that Liza’s two children really despise both Odom’s current wife, Khloe Kardashian, and Odom. This means that there really is no family connection between father and children, though there are no reports Odom is very concerned about the distance. He obviously has enough of his own problems.
4. She remains celibate.
Though rare in today’s modern celebrity world, Liza Morales was a virgin when she started dating Odom and after he left her, she returned to celibacy. Many women who are in similar situations, having to pursue a career and raise children as a single parent, fully understand this choice of lifestyle. But there seems to be more than just that for Liza, who apparently chooses not to follow in her ex’s philandering ways.
5. The couple had three children together
The above statement that the couple had two children is correct. Their names, Destiny and Lamar Jr., are the two surviving children. The third, named Jayden, died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome when he was just 6 months old. Odom may have been too busy with his groupie lifestyle to notice or care. After this, the relationship began to crash quickly.
6. Liza found out about Odom’s engagement to Khloe Kardashian via text message.
That date was September 22, 2009 and given the rapid decline of the relationship likely was not real news to Liza. The fact is Liza later found out Odom was cheating with Khloe for 2 years. Asking Odom to man up at any time was not an option.
7. Speaking of manning up, Odom would sue Morales in 2010.
The hidden reason behind the lawsuit apparently was for Odom to have his children on the new show, “Khloe and Lamar.” Liza would have none of it, and the suit asked for reasonable child support (is there such a thing?) and a visiting schedule for the children. The problem for Odom was that Liza was asking for him to be more involved with the children long before the lawsuit was filed.
8. Morales is working on a novel.
It seems that art imitates life, and the novel is about a woman who is involved with an NBA player. The emphasis here is on “novel” as Liza wants to make it clear it is not a “tell-all” book. Of course, any events depicted in the book that happen to be true in reality are just a matter of coincidence.
9. Liza had a Twitter zinger for Khloe one Thanksgiving.
Apparently feeling aggressive, Liza took to Twitter to flip a virtual bird at her ex and Khloe Kardashian in 2015. “You see, it’s not about who was there cheering in the stands at basketball games. No, this is real life. What matters is who was with you when you were at your lowest. Thankful.” It was Liza who was thankful. Khloe was stuck with Odom – for the time being.
10. She has been taking college courses to achieve her dream of creating a personal product line.
Her vision is that one day she hopes to create a skin care line for both men and women. Liza remains smart and focused, and also realizes her best days are ahead of her despite all the nonsense that entered her life. Though she has a common name, there is not much common about her life and history.