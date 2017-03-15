Luke Pell: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you are a fan of The Bachelorette, you may have heard the name, Luke Pell. He was on the show fighting for JoJo Fletcher’s heart, but he lost. After not finding love on the show, he was asked to be the next bachelor on the show The Bachelor. He could have had his chance to have the women fighting for him and not the other way around. Luke’s name is back in the headlines because he finally found love. If you want to find out more about Luke and who he is currently dating, read on.
He is a Country Boy
Luke grew up in Texas and he considers himself to be a country boy. He spent his whole childhood in Texas and didn’t leave until it was time to go off to college.
He Has a Military Degree
After graduating from high school, Luke attended the prestigious military college, West Point. He graduated in 2007, and he went on to join the military.
He is a War Veteran
Before he appeared on The Bachelorette, Luke was in the military fighting for our country. He was in the military for 9 years. During that time, he was a platoon leader in Afghanistan. In 2009, his hard work in the military paid off. He won the Toughest Air Assault Soldier Award. He also earned a Bronze Star, which is a huge military honor.
He Lost His Best Friendship
Luke met Jason Holbrook when they were kids. He grew up with him and the two thought of each other as brothers. Unfortunately, Jason died in 2010 while serving in the military in Afghanistan. Jason was devastated by the loss. Since then, he has been doing anything that he can to keep Jason’s legacy alive. He says that he will never find a friend like Jason again.
He Loves His Coffee
Luke says that he absolutely loves his coffee. You cannot even speak to him in the morning until he has his first cup. During an interview, when asked how much money he spends at Starbucks each year, he said that he has no idea and he would rather not know. The amount of would just depress him.
He is a Dog Lover
Luke loves dogs. He visits the Big Fluffy Dog Rescue often. He goes to see what dogs are available who need foster homes and he often takes them in until they can find forever homes. The dogs that he owns were also from the rescue. He believes that a dog is truly a man’s best friend.
He Has Several Hobbies
When Luke isn’t drinking coffee and playing with his dogs, there are plenty of other things that he likes to do. Among his favorites are playing golf and performing. He is a very talented singer, guitar player, and songwriter. His music of choice is country music. He has already released his second single.
Mark Cuban is His Idol
During an interview when he was a contestant on The Bachelor, Luke was asked if he could go to lunch with anyone in the world, who it would be? He said that he would love to sit down with Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban. He said that he would love to pick his brain and find out the secrets to his success. As far as idols go, Mark Cuban is an excellent choice.
Luke Loves His Nephews
One of Luke’s favorite things to do is spending time with his nephews. He says that he loves to sit down with them and enjoy his favorite fruit, watermelon. He also loves to have water gun fights and put fake tattoos on them. He says that if they want to get a real tattoo one day, that he wants to be there.
He Is Dating Someone, Sort Of
According to Luke, dating after being on The Bachelorette is much more difficult than one might think. According to recent reports, Luke is dating Danielle Lombard, a former contestant on The Bachelor. He says that he has spent a bit of time talking to Danielle, but hasn’t really gotten to know her yet, however, he likes what he knows so far. He also says that they have yet to go on a proper date, which is important to this country boy. He sat down with US Magazine and did an interview about his budding relationship. He says he looks forward to taking Danielle out on a date and having a good time with a woman without the cameras running.
If you want to learn more about Luke, rest assured. Between his budding romance with Danielle and his very promising music career, we should be hearing a lot more about this man.