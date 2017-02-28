Maggie Siff: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Best known for her TV acting roles, Maggie Siff has been featured on several of cable TV’s most popular shows, including Mad Men, which most in the industry consider to be her breakthrough role. Since then, the 42-year-old actress starred as Dr. Tara Knowles for six seasons on Sons of Anarchy and recently wrapped up filming on her first season of the new Showtime series Billions in a role that makes her a member of TV’s kinkiest couples, alongside Paul Giamatti .
Despite her TV stardom, Maggie has managed to maintain a low profile, largely due to her lack of social media presence. She did have a few accounts in the past, but she has since closed them. Of course, this leads to a big question. What do you really know about Maggie Siff? To give you a better idea, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Maggie Siff.
1. She is well educated.
A native of New York City, Maggie attended The Bronx High School of Science. After her 1992 high school graduation, she was accepted at Bryn Mawr College, a women’s liberal arts college in Pennsylvania. In 1996, she graduated with a degree in English. Later, she attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting Program, where she received her M.F.A. in acting.
2. Although Maggie was heartbroken when her role on Sons of Anarchy came to an end, another cast member was even more upset.
Knowing the death of Maggie’s character, Tara, would happen in the sixth season finale didn’t make it any easier. At an FX screening of the show, Maggie had to wipe away tears, while Katey Segal sobbed loudly as she watched the two stars’ characters fight to the death onscreen. As the final credits rolled, “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.” Katey said, “I love Maggie. We’ve been this female island in this testosterone world.”
3. She’s a surprisingly talented singer.
When Maggie told Sons of Anarchy’s music supervisor and composer Bob Thiele that she could sing, he said that he didn’t know what to expect. He was shocked when she came into the studio to record “Lullaby for a Soldier (Arms of the Angels),” which appeared on the album, Songs of Anarchy, Volume 3. In a Rolling Stone interview, he stated, “As you can hear for yourself, Maggie has a beautiful, captivating voice. For the actual track, I felt that any instrumental accompaniment should be minimal. Even a small acoustic guitar seemed to distract from emotional tone of her performance. I wanted nothing to interfere with the power of her vocal.”
4. She has an estimated net worth of $6 million.
Thanks to her prominent roles on Mad Men, Billions, and Sons of Anarchy, along with plenty of smaller roles, Maggie’s current net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. She has also appeared in plenty of smaller roles on shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Nip/ Tuck. In addition, she served as the executive director of A Woman, a Part, which helped contribute to her wealth.
5. She’s a mom.
In 2013, Maggie surprised the world by adding “future mom” to her Twitter profile. She welcomed her daughter, Lucy, on April 14, 2014, which wasn’t long after she her role on SOA came to an end. There’s no word on whether or not she and husband, Paul Ratliff, plan to expand their family in the future.
6. Though not overly religious, she identifies as Jewish.
Born and raised in The Bronx by a Jewish father from a Russian family and a mom of Swedish and Irish descent, Maggie has said that she feels “culturally Jewish because of how and where I grew up.” (In case you didn’t know, her character on Mad Men was Jewish.) Unlike most Jewish children, she did not have a bat mitzvah, but she did celebrate Passover with her father’s relatives.
7. She once worked for a hedge fund.
In her 20s, Maggie was still trying to make it as a star, while also working a fulltime job. In search of something to help her pay her bills, a friend’s boyfriend was a banker who happened to give her a job at a NYC hedge fund. She said that she only lasted a month because “I had no clue what I was doing. I would sit in front of these Bloomberg computer terminals and bullshit my way through the day so hard it was scary.”
8. She makes her family life a priority.
When Maggie got married in 2012, she was offered work on “something I was really interested in,” but opted to turn it down after learning she would need to be available the week after her wedding. Instead, she and her new husband went on a honeymoon, something that was very important to both of them. Even today, she has admits that she appears at events when necessary, but prefers to spend the night with her husband and daughter eating ice cream and watching BBC’s Call the Midwife.
9. She had one suggestion for making Sons of Anarchy better.
In a 2012 interview, Maggie admitted that she loved the show, but she thought that there was one thing that could make it even better. So, what was her suggestion? Air the show without any commercial breaks.
10. She prefers to take on harder roles, which may have limited her career.
If you look at the characters Maggie has played, it becomes almost immediately obvious that she prefers complex to fun and flirty. However, in a 2016 interview, she admitted that “these parts have been few and far between.” That being said, she has no intention of giving in and admits, “It’s one of my goals as an actress to keep trying to find projects that are helmed by women.,”