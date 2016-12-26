Nick Viall: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

When Nick Viall was chosen to be The Bachelor in the upcoming season of the show, he must have been thrilled. So far, he hasn’t had much luck. He made it to the finals in The Bachelorette twice and ended up losing in the end. When he went on the Bachelor in Paradise, he lost the girl to the same guy that he lost to the first time around. It must have been very difficult for him. Luckily for him, he will now be the one that the 25 beautiful women are competing for. In the end of this season, he is sure to walk away with the woman of his dreams. If you would like to know more about this season’s new bachelor, read on.
He Comes From a Huge Family
Nick is the second oldest in a family of 11 children. This is twice, even three times larger than your typical family. According to Nick, he often acted like a father figure to his siblings that were much younger than him. While this was a great responsibility at the time, Nick says that he wouldn’t have changed it for anything. He says that he enjoys being around his family and they are all very close.
He Was Born in Milwaukee
Currently, Nick lives in Chicago and he had a great job, which he eventually left. He hasn’t always lived in Chicago, however. He was born on September 29, 1980, in Milwaukee. It was there that he grew up with his family. He moved away from home after high school, but he goes back to visit regularly.
He Was an Excellent Athlete
Back when Nick was in high school, he was an amazing athlete. He was a champion in track and field. He says that in school he loved to participate in team sports, whether it was organized sports or just a group of kids play ball at the park. He still has the body of an athlete today.
He Is Honest and He Speaks His Mind
Nobody can ever call Nick, fake. He always says what is on his mind, even if he knows that other people won’t like it. He is extremely likable. Many people have said that they appreciate his kindness and honesty. If someone is doing something that Nick thinks is wrong, he will immediately call them on it. He is less concerned with being liked as he is with doing the right thing. This is part of the reason that he has so many fans.
He Wasn’t Always So Well Liked
While Nick has millions of fans today, it hasn’t always been that way. When he was on both of his seasons of The Bachelorette, he was trying to win Andi’s and Kaitlyn’s hearts. While trying to win their love, he slept with both of them. Unfortunately, he announced their trysts on national television. This upset the women and it made the viewers think that he was a jerk. It was bad enough when he did it to Andi, but when he had a chance to do things right with Kaitlyn, he hurt her and his viewers the same way. When he did The Bachelor in Paradise, somehow he redeemed himself. He showed what a nice guy he really was, and people started to like him for who he was. It didn’t take long for them to forgive him for his behavior on The Bachelor.
He Just Wants to Find Love
According to Nick, he wants to find love. He wants to get married and have a family of his own. Sadly, he has tried three times already and he has had his heart broken. On the upcoming season of The Bachelor, he holds the cards. He will be able to choose the woman that he wants to be with in the end. His chances of walking away with a broken heart this time are slim to none. All of his fans are hoping that this time around, he will finally get the girl and live happily ever after.
He’s Got Game
Many of Nick’s fans have wondered why he didn’t get the girl any of the three times that he tried. He is sweet and romantic. He always knows the right things to say and do, with the exception of announcing his sexual encounters on national television. He has a real touch when it comes to the ladies, and he will use this to find the woman on his dreams on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. He is going to have some serious competition for his heart when the contestants on the show get to know the real Nick.
He Has a College Education
Nick is more than just a pretty face. After graduating from Waukesha North High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 2004, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Nick’s Current Career
When Nick appeared on the first season of The Bachelorette, he was working as an account executive for Salesforce. It is a company that specializes in apps, marketing cloud storage, and cloud service with data. He made an excellent living with the company, but after he gained a bit of fame, he left. Currently, he is signed with the Wilhelmina modeling agency in Miami. He also makes money promoting clothing for different companies through his Instagram account. This is something that many reality television stars are doing to make extra money.
He Is One of the Oldest Bachelors
When it comes to men on The Bachelor, Nick is one of the oldest. Former bachelor Ben Higgins as 26 years old and Sean Lowe was 28 years old. There have only been two bachelors who have been older than Nick. Brad Womack was 38 years old when he appeared in his second season. Byron was 40 during his season. It may be his age that is lighting a fire under Nick to find the woman of his dreams. He may not want to wait until he is too old to get married.
Some people love Nick, while others hate him. If you want to have your own opinion of Nick, you should start watching the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Hopefully, he will have better results on this show than he has had on the last three.