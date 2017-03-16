Phoebe Tonkin: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

2017 certainly had a sad beginning for the CW’s hit show The Vampire Diaries’ cast. After a good eight years on air, we were finally saying goodbye to the remarkable cast that had taken us through a heart-warming journey filled with dramatic ups and downs. But the ending was even sadder for two particular crew members: Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin. The pair had been dating for four years, having officially met at the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2012, and decided to call it quits just one day before the show’s finale. Phoebe Tonkin, who hails from Sidney, Australia, made her first major debut with CW in a somewhat similar drama TV Series: The Secret Circle. Since then, she has garnered a tremendous fan-base and managed to scale up her career admirably. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Phoebe Tonkin.
1. She started her acting career with a kids show
Phoebe made her first significant milestone in the acting industry with an Aussie kids’ show called H20: Just Add Water. She played alongside Claire Holt, with the two portraying the characters of Cleo Sertori and Emma Gilbert respectively. After her role in The Secret Circle, she was reunited with her best friend Claire Holt in The Vampire Diaries. This time, she played the character of Hayley while Claire took the role of Rebekah Mikaelson – an Original Vampire. Of course, once the popular teen drama series gave birth to a spin off – The Originals – the two Aussie ladies starred alongside each other for the third time with the same characters.
2. She played Faye in The Secret Circle
This is probably the millionth time am saying this, but i’ll go ahead and put it down officially anyway. When Pheobe moved from her native country to L.A. back in 2011, her main focus was to achieve more international success. Her dedication paid off when she landed the role of Faye in The Secret Circle, just two months after settling in LA!
3. She said her first “I Love You” to her childhood dog
When Phoebe was little, she had a golden retriever puppy named Kari. During an interview, she revealed that she adored Kari so much, that it was to her that she actually said her first “I love you”. She saw her as the most beautiful dog in the whole world.
4. She can be wild
Phoebe admitted that one of the craziest things she has ever done was in the name of love. She had an argument with someone and he was deliberately ignoring her calls. Knowing that he was still home, she drove over to his house, climbed over the fence and literally broke in!
5. She lives by the motto: Be the change
Of course, this is a contraction of the phrase: be the change you want to see in the world. Phoebe is a strong believer in the sense that change begins at the individual level. Looking through her social media, you can actually see what she does to make her own change in the world. On Twitter, in particular, she uses the platform to highlight the big issues in the world today. She is also a strong advocate for healthy lifestyles and clean eating.
6. She is a trained dancer
Believe it or not, Phoebe Tonkin was actually a dancer before she became an actor. She began taking dance classes at the tender age of four. Her sphere of interest was diverse, from hip hop to classical ballet to tap to contemporary. If you scan through her Instagram profile, you can see that she is still into the profession… and she is quite good.
7. She is a model
Talk about multi-talented! At 5’10”, Phoebe has the height (and beauty) of a model. It is therefore no surprise that she has appeared as a cover girl in multiple magazines, including Teen Vogue, Vogue Australia, and ELLE Australia.
8. She runs a health website with her other best friend Teresa Palmer
Phoebe and Teresa Palmer are the co-owners of “Your Zen Life” – an intriguing health website. It contains tips and tricks for living a healthy lifestyle, from mental health to physical health, and was founded in 2011. Apart from their own posts, the girls also take contributions and community articles. The website also includes YouTube Videos and a feature called “Tez Talk” where guests can interact with Teresa.
9. She wanted to be a fireman
Everyone has their own ideal occupation when they are young. For Phoebe Tonkin, it was to become a fireman. Well, perhaps she can make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire to get the hang of what might have been.
10. She spent 90 minutes wearing makeup for her role on “The Originals”
Phoebe Tonkin revealed that her character, Hayley, wore far too much makeup than the actual actor. She revealed that she would spend one and a half hours everyday working on her werewolf look.