Reliving The Top Lip Sync Fails Of All-Time

Singers get to where they are because they have beautiful voices. People want to hear them sing because they love the music that they create. When a person buys a ticket to a concert or if they tune into a televised concert, they expect to hear their favorite artist sing. They don’t want to watch their favorite artist singing along with the same track that they hear on the radio. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen. There have been a few very public and embarrassing incidents where artists were caught lip syncing when they should have been singing.
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson, the little sister of Jessica Simpson, had a great career ahead of her. Her big sister opened doors for her and her father was a great manager. He was so great, that he got her a gig to appear on Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately for Ashlee, her performance was an embarrassment and it led to the end of her singing career. Her first song, Pierces of Me, went off without a hitch. Later in the show, when she was supposed to be performing Autobiography, the track for Pieces of Me started playing instead. No sound was actually coming out of her mouth, however, the song continued to play. To try to take the attention off the whole situation, she started to do a strange little dance. At the end of the show, while standing with the host, Jude Law, she tried to blame it on her band playing the wrong song. She must not have realized that the entire world could hear her singing along with the track. Later, she announced that she was sick before the performance, but she didn’t want to ruin her big chance to sing on SNL so she decided to use a pre-recorded track so that she didn’t have to cancel. Unfortunately, the damage was already done. From that day on, Ashlee was known as the girl who lip-synced on SNL.
Milli Vanilli
German producer and songwriter, Frank Farian recorded an album with several vocalists. When he realized that the singers were not marketable, he decided to recruit Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who were actors and models to be the group. They were in no way singers. By the time the album was released by Arista Records in 1989, all record of the previous artists on the album had disappeared. With Arista, the men who were called Milli Vanilli had three number one hits and they had won a Grammy for the Best New Artist. During an MTV performance, everything fell apart. The men were singing their hit, Girl You Know It’s True, and it kept skipping, playing those words over and over again. When the media scrutiny got to be too much, Fabian admitted that Robert and Fabrice were lip syncing. Eventually, they were stripped of their Grammy.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears had a great few years, however, she went through a variety of personal problems that were very public. She started acting very bizarre and she even shaved her head. After being away from the stage for three years, she signed on to do a performance at the MTV Vidoe Music Awards in 2007. People were really looking forward to the performance to see whether or not Britney was going to come back to her former self or the mess that she had been for the past few years. When she walked out on stage, she looked as though she was confused and she was in a daze. When her song, Gimme More started to play, Britney didn’t even bother to make it look like she was singing. She didn’t seem to care about too much. Throughout the entire performance, she acted more like a girl dancing at a club with her friends who was just trying to dance and mouth the words here and there. It was certainly one of her worst performances ever. The sound sounded great, though. Unfortunately, she wasn’t singing it during her performance.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey had a tough year in 2016. Her billionaire fiance called off their wedding, her television show on E! Didn’t get the reviews that she had hoped, and she ended the year with one of her worst performances ever. When she was starting her song, you could hear her singing on the track, but Mariah wasn’t singing out loud. She didn’t know what to do, so she told the audience to sing it for her. Eventually, she got frustrated and she left the stage. According to Mariah, her ear piece wasn’t working and the production company set her up to fail. The production company says that they did a proper sound check and that there was nothing wrong with the track.
Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical star, Ashley Tisdale, was asked to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2007. She was on the Mt. Rhino float with members of the American Climbing Team, and she sang Last Christmas. The entire performance looked fake. It wasn’t that Ashley messed up on the words, it just looked too forced, making people believe that she was lip syncing the song. At the end of the son, her microphone was turned on before she finished singing. When it came on, she was singing over the track, and you could tell how off key she was actually singing. Some say that she can’t even sing, that everything was dubbed on High School Musical. Other people say it was so cold outside that day, that it was difficult to hit the note.
There are some artists who lip sync because they just cannot sing at all like Mili Vanilli. There are some artists who sing over a pre-recorded track just to be on the safe side like Mariah Carey and Ashley Tisdale. There are some singers who lip-sync because they are so out of it that they cannot sing on their own. Finally, there are some artists, like Ashlee Simpson, who lip sync because their Daddy told them to because they are sick. Whatever the reason, for the people in the audience who travel far or pay good money to see these performances, it is upsetting. Fans want to hear their favorite artist sing, live and in person. Not on a pre-recorded track and then try to pass it off as their own, live voice.