Romain Zago: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you were a fan of Real Housewives of Miami when it was on the air from 2011 until 2013, you know who Romain Zago is. He and his then fiance, Joanna Drupa were featured on the show in the second and the third seasons. He also owns a nightclub in Miami called Mynt Lounge. If you want to learn more about Romain, read on.
He Wasn’t the Original Owner of Mynt Lounge
When Romain first started at Mynt, he wasn’t the owner. He was actually the VIP Director. During this time, he was host to a variety of A-List celebrities including Britney Spears, Giselle Bundchen, and Paris Hilton. It didn’t take long before he realized that he wanted to be much more than the VIP Director, and he bought the club. Since taking over the place, it has remained one of Miami’s most popular hot spots.
He Works Hard to Keep His Club Popular
Romain understands the importance of keeping a club from getting old. He understands that it doesn’t take long for a club to become irrelevant, therefore, he remodels his club every summer. He spends over $1 million each year to breathe new life into his club. When the doors reopen after the remodel, people line up at the doors just to see how much the club has changed.
He’s Married
Romain is married to a model, actress, and reality television star, Joanna Krupa. The pair dating for a few years, and on June 13, 2013, the couple was married in Arivaca, Carlsbad, California.
He Isn’t Superstitious
When many couples get married, they make an agreement that the groom won’t see the bride before the ceremony. This is a very common superstition. When Romain and Joanna got married, he didn’t care about any silly superstitions. He was taking photos of Joanna in her dress before the ceremony. He told In Touch Magazine that he didn’t have to worry about a silly superstition dooming his wedding because he knew that they were meant to be and their marriage would last a lifetime.
The Cheating Scandal
When Romain and Joanna were still dating, they were involved in a cheating scandal and the whole thing played out during the second season of the Real Housewives of Miami. At the time, Joanna was upset, feeling like Romian was more distant than usual. She suspected that he was cheating and she started digging around. Eventually, she ended up finding correspondence online between Romain and another woman who was a dancer at one of his clubs. He announced on the show that he was planning on leaving Joanna for the dancer. Joanna decided to fight her her relationship and Romain ended things with the dancer and he decided to commit to Joanna completely.
Romain and His Wife and Considering Starting a Family
According to an interview with the Daily Dish, Romain and his wife discussed their desire to have children. During the interview, Joanna said that she didn’t really have a timeline for when it would happen, however, Romain stated that within a year he wanted to have a baby on the way. They both stated that they couldn’t wait to take their relationship to the next level and start a family.
He was Born in France
Romain was born on November 8, 1972, in France, however, he didn’t’ grow up there. He grew up in Brazil and Italy. Although he was born in France and lived in Brazil and Italy, his ethnicity is Polish-American.
He Speaks More Than Just English
English might be the language that Romain speaks the most, however, in total, he is fluent in five different languages.
He Had a Difficult Past
According to Joanna, Romain went to see a sex therapist to try to save their relationship. While talking about his session on Real Housewives of Miami, she talked about his visit with the therapist and the fact that he was abused for several years, which is something that he isn’t proud of. She believes that the abuse is part of the reason for his womanizing ways.
He Is a Very Rich Man
Romain does great financially. Thanks to his nightclub and the two seasons that he appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami, he has a net worth of $15 million.
Now the Real Housewives of Miami is no longer filming, you might need to visit Romain’s nightclub if you want to learn more about him. At the very least, he and his wife could end up in the tabloids any day. You never know.