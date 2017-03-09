Rosalind Ross: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Despite being just 26 years old, Rosalind Ross is an accomplished equestrian, a college graduate, the owner of a million-dollar home, and the girlfriend of 61-year-old Mel Gibson. She’s also the mom of Mel’s ninth child, Lars Gerard Gibson, who was born January 20, 2017, which may be the main reason you are familiar with her name. If that’s the case, here are 10 things you don’t know about Rosalind Ross. By the end, you may realize that she’s more than just a pretty face.
Rosalind’s one of the most highly decorated equestrian vaulters in U.S. history.
Considered by many to be one of the toughest of all equine sports, equestrian vaulting involves performing gymnastics and dancing on the back of a horse. She currently holds 4 FEI (International Federation for Equine Sports) medals, including a gold at the 2010 World Equestrian Championships. She has since retired from the sport in an effort to launch a screenwriting career. Here’s a pic of her and partner Devon Maitozo performing during a competition. (At the time, she had blond hair.)
She graduated from a top college that only accepts 49% of its applicants.
In 2008, Rosalind graduated from Palo Alto Senior High School in Palo Alto, California. That fall she headed all the way across the country to Boston’s Emerson College. In 2012, she received her BFA in Writing, Literature, and Publishing from Emerson.
In 2011, she was featured in a photoshoot for ESPN. She was completely nude.
Back in 2011, at the age of 21, Rosalind, along with her vaulting partner, appeared in ESPN’s Body Issue. The two represented their sport by performing one of their famous moves on the back of a horse. Both were nude.
She has several screenwriting credits to her name.
Rosalind was a writer on the 2014 TV show, Matador. 13 episodes of the show were filmed before it was cancelled. In addition, she wrote the screenplay, along with Phillip Montgomery, for the 2014 film, Homeward, which detailed the return of three siblings to their childhood home following their mother’s death. Her most recent writing project, Lioness, is currently in pre-production. The movie stars Ellen Page and focuses on the life of a U.S. Marine officer who is sent to Afghanistan to work with Afghan women and gain intelligence about their Taliban husbands.
She met Mel when applying for a job.
In 2014, Rosalind applied for a job with Mel’s production company, Icon. While she may not have been hired, she did meet Mel, who was instantly smitten with her. The two have been virtually inseparable ever since, although the press has had quite a bit to say about their 34-year age difference.
After meeting, Mel whisked her off to Costa Rica.
Mel is the proud owner of a 500-acre sanctuary in Playa Barrigona, which is situated in the midst of Costa Rica’s lush jungles, but also offers access to the area’s gorgeous, pristine beaches. By all accounts, their romance progressed rather quickly once they arrived in the tropical paradise. Mel purchased the property in 2007, but was rumored to have put the property on the market in 2016.
She’s not a fan of Mel’s rude behavior.
In 2014, Mel had a tantrum when a reporter took a photo of the couple at the AICE Israeli Film Festival. According to reports, he started screaming at the photographer, but Rosalind made him back down. After calming his down, she profusely apologized to the photographer for his behavior.
She is a private person who has never wanted to sensationalize her relationship with Mel.
Almost immediately after the press got wind of the Rosalind’s new relationship with Mel, they were inundated with negative attention. According to her former vaulting partner, she was particularly upset by the horrible things said about her. In an interview, her partner said, “There’s been a lot of very not very nice media that’s been written about her. Sifting through it has not been very pleasant at all. Sensationalizing her because of her relationships is not what she’s looking for.”
She’s a loyal partner.
While some people questioned Rosalind’s motives when she entered into her relationship with Mel, she’s proven that she’s loyal. After a 2015 run-in with an Australian photographer, she refused to make a statement to the police. Additionally, she has remained mum on details surrounding their relationship.
Rosalind was mistaken for Mel Gibson’s daughter.
When the couple appeared on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet, many people assumed she was his daughter. Before long, Twitter lit up with comments. Things got even more interesting when someone pointed out that Mel’s oldest daughter is actually 36 years old and Mel is the same age as Rosalind’s mother.