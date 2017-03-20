Sammi Giancola: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

There may be a great number of things that you DO know about TV personality, Sammi Giancola, but we’re betting that there may be at least ten things that you didn’t know about her. It’s pretty common knowledge that she’s best known for being one of the main cast members on “Jersey Shore”. She’s also a model in addition to being an “actress”. Some might not consider people on a reality show as being actors and actresses, however, others might.
So, in a nutshell, before we get to those ten things, here’s a little background on Sammi G. Firs of all, she was born Samantha Rae Giancola in Hazlet, NJ on March 14, 1987, making her 30-years-old currently. She’s 5 foot 5 inches tall, of Italian and Greek heritage, and has two sisters. Her major at William Paterson University was Sociology.
All of that brings you pretty well up-to-date to when she signed on to appear in “Jersey Shore” in August 2009. Just in case you’ve never seen the show, it was an MTV reality show that ran for six seasons. Sammi G made about $80k per episode in the show’s final season. Since then Sammi and the rest of the cast of the show were on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Live with Regis and Kelly, and The Wendy Williams Show. And, in 2012, they were all in the film “The Three Stooges.”
So, now that we got all of that out of the way, here are ten things you probably did NOT know about Sammi:
1. Her Own Fragrance Lines
In 2011, she came out with her very own fragrance line. It’s called “Dangerous” and it’s available in a men’s and a women’s line. Right after that, she came out with another fragrance line called “Dangerous Desires”. She said that she got her passion that drove her to create a fragrance line from Paris Hilton, who has her own fragrance line, too.
2. Genuine Jersey Shore Girl
She really is a Jersey girl, born and raised in NJ. She actually lived near the seashore, too, where she says that she enjoyed the excitement of the actual Jersey shore and the fresh East Coast ocean breezes. She’s always been proud to be a Jersey Shore Girl even before the show was in the picture.
3. She Was an Avid Athlete
Most people think of Sammi Giancola as being a true girlie-girl but she says that she’s really a tomboy. When she was younger, she was also an athlete, receiving a 4-year varsity letter from her high school. So, what was her game? Soccer. And, she even played on a US soccer team participating in tournaments internationally in Costa Rica. She went on to play soccer in college as well.
4. She Can Cook
She likes to eat healthy stuff and yes, she can cook, too. Influenced by her early days as an athlete, she went on to start focusing on healthy eating and staying in shape via exercising every day. She also likes playing some sports with her good friends on her time off.
5. Sweetheart Styles
Sammi started her own line of clothing in 2013 and it’s called Sweetheart Styles. The line includes all kinds of trendy stuff, including dresses, active wear, bottoms, tops, and even some outerwear. In addition, she carries her own line of bracelets and clutches, as well as some necklace and earrings sets.
6. She’s a Podcast Co-Host
She’s been a podcast host since 2015. It’s called “Just Sayin” and Loud Speakers Network publishes it on iTunes and SoundCloud. Her co-hosts include television host Clare Galterio and a relationship expert named Siggy Flicker. They all get together and discuss what’s happening in their lives and also all those latest celeb rumors that everybody’s talking about.
7. Jersey Shore Rated High
Sammi Giancola was actually the only member of the original Jersey Shore cast who was really from the Jersey Shore! First airing in 2009, the show quickly rose meteorically to become the highest rating on MTV in its history. She got to travel to Italy and Miami during filming.
8. Many More Gigs
Thanks to her appearances on Jersey Shore, she’s also been on plenty of other shows, too. They include Barbara Walters 10 Most Fascinating People, The Today Show, and more. She’s also modeled for Life & Style, Harper’s Bazaar, US Weekly, and People. She says she owes it all to Jersey Shore.
9. Sammi Sweetheart
She has her own website and she named it after, what else? Of course, her Jersey Shore character. Having an already well-known name could put any website over the top. It’s very popular and features her clothing, fragrance, and accessories lines, as well as info about her personal and professional life.
10. Fashion as a Way of Life
Sammi Giancola truly feels that fashion means sharing the real you with the world. When she was growing up, she found that clothes and fashion were her favorite ways of expressing herself. She spent hours making her own clothes and accessories, too.