Scheana Shay: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Vanderpump Rules is a reality show on Bravo. It is actually a spin-off from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One of the main cast members, Lisa Vanderpump left the show for her own reality show that focuses on her and her staff at her restaurant called SUR, in West Hollywood. One of the main and most loved cast members is Scheana Shay. She has been on the show for all five seasons. If you want to know more about her, read on.
She Has Lived in California All Her Life
Scheana grew up in Azusa, California, which is right outside Los Angeles. She went to high school and college in California. Today, she lives in California and works and films in West Hollywood. According to Scheana, she would never want to leave her favorite state.
Her Mother Insisted She Get an Education
When Scheana was growing up, she always told her mother that she wanted to be rich and famous one day. Her mother told her that she could be rich and famous someday, but first, she needed to get an education. She listened to her mother and she got a college degree.
She Excelled in Elementary School
Scheana did so well in elementary school that she skipped the third grade. Because of this, she was able to graduate from college when she was only 20 years old.
She Has a College Degree
After high school, Scheana attended Azusa Pacific University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She says that while she was in college she studied radio production, television production, film, and broadcast journalism. During an interview, she stated that she is counting on her education to further her career.
She Got a Great Deal of Work Experience in College
Before Scheana even finished college, she already had a great deal of work experience. She was working part time for Samick Music Corporation as their Publicity Director. While working there, she covered events, wrote press releases, and did interviews. She was also on her college’s newspaper staff writing for the Life and Style section.
She Wants to Be More Than a Reality TV Star
Scheana says that she has loved being on the last 5 seasons of Vanderpump Rules, however, she sees herself doing much more in the future. She told Tastevin Magazine that would love to have Giuliana Rancic or Maria Menounos’ jobs on E! News. She said that she would also love to host her own entertainment news show or even become a singer. According to Scheana, she is very versatile.
She Was an Actress
Scheana got to try her hand in acting a few years ago. She had a small role in the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off, 90210. She played a snotty girl named Cassandra in the episode titled, 2021 Vision. She says that filming for a scripted television show is much different than filming a reality show.
She Was Married
Scheana was married to Mike Shay. The two met in high school but she had a boyfriend so they never dated. She says that Mike asked her to a dance during his senior year, but she said no. Several years later, she was stranded in Las Vegas and mentioned it in a Facebook status. Mike saw it and sent her a message asking her if she wanted to meet up. He ended up giving her a ride back to Los Angeles. He had a girlfriend at the time, but the pair hit it off and he broke up with his girlfriend and started dating Scheana. A few years later, they were married.
Scheana’s Divorce
After two years of marriage, Scheana filed for divorce. She said that she and Mike started to drift apart. To try to get the spark back in the relationship, they went on a second honeymoon to Hawaii. As much as they tried, they just couldn’t get the spark back in their relationship and they decided it was best to get a divorce.
She is Dating Again
Just three months after filing for divorce, Scheana is dating again. Unfortunately, she isn’t telling anyone the identity of her new boyfriend. People have been trying to guess who the new man in her life is. There are rumors that she is dating Mike Comrie, Hillary Duff’s ex-husband and Peter from SUR, however, she denied dating both.
Scheana Shay is a very bright, talented girl with a great future ahead of her. If you want to know more about this amazing woman, you should catch her on Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.
