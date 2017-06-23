Sofia Richie: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Born in Los Angeles, California in 1998, to the famous singer/songwriter, Lionel Richie and his second wife, Diane Alexander, Sophia Richie is an American model and singer. She has been making a name for herself in the modeling world over the years, and has become a familiar face for some of the biggest names in the fashion business. Sophia Richie has rubbed elbows with some of the most famous name in Hollywood and even had one of the most popular pop rock stars as her godfather. She has had quite a big name to live up to with the last name like Richie, coming from such a famous family, and you may even recognize it, and know who she is. But here are ten things you didn’t know about Sophia Richie.
1. Father is famous singer
Hugely popular in the 1980’s, Lionel Richie is one of the most revered singers in history. In his early days, Lionel Richie was one of the main musicians of the band, the Commodores. He then branched out and started singing on his own and was a huge success, selling over 100 million copies of his records world wide and became one of the biggest record sellers of all time. He was also awarded the most prestigious awards in music, receiving the Johnny Mercer award, presented by the Song Writer’s Hall of Fame.
2. Has famous sister
Nicole Richie is Sophia’s older sister and is also a famous Richie. She is well-known as a fashion designer, TV personality, actress, and author. She appeared in the TV reality show, The Simple Life, alongside Paris Hilton, as well as she has had small roles in multiple television shows. She is married to musician Joel Madden and has two children with him. The two sisters are close, despite the wide age gap and often talk about their relationship and their differences in their taste in fashion, although Sophia has admitted to going through a stage where she was always robbing Nicole’s closet when they were younger.
3. Obsessed with jewelry
One of Richie’s biggest obsessions is with jewelry. She has told WhoWhatWear, in a past interview that she is obsessed with jewelry and loves to follow the latest trends on the accessories on social media. She says that she follows multiple brands of jewelry and since she is obsessed, she likes to follow lots of brands. You can see her impeccable fashion taste in jewelry in her social media pictures if you follow her online.
4. Was going to follow in her father’s footsteps
For years, Richie thought she was going to follow in her father’s footsteps and develop her own singing career. She started singing at the young age of 5 and learned to play the piano at age 7. She had voice training by Beyoncé’s voice coach, Tim Carter when she was 14 years of age. She also began working in the studio with her brother-in-law Joel Madden, however, she wound up away from a singing career after she decided she did not want to have to try to live up to her father’s legend, and moved on to a fashion career.
5. Where she dreams of living
Richie was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the high profile city, however, her dream city of where she really wanted to live as an adult, is New York. Richie told Elle in an interview, that she loves the “SoHo vibe,” and when she got old enough, probably at age 28, she planned to move there. With her involvement in fashion, it would make sense to live in the city that is home to many fashion models and agencies.
6. Modeling history
Richie has walked the cat walk, her face has graced many magazines. She began modeling at age 14 when she was featured in Teen Vogue. She got her first fashion contract with a swimwear company Mary Grace Swim, a Los Angeles-based company. The following year, Richie signed on with the London-based modeling agency Select Model Management. Richie has been apart of many advertising campaigns, including, Tommy Hilfiger, Elle, Vanity Fair, Adidas among others.
7. New face of Madonna
One of Richie’s biggest achievements in modeling, is being asked to be the face of Madonna’s clothing line. Richie is thrilled to have this position and says she has been the biggest fan of Madonna since she was about five. Now, she will be the main face, representing her idol’s clothing line. What a privilege.
8. Dating musician
It has been rumored that Richie is dating Jake Andrews. Andrews is a singer, songwriter, and blues guitarist. His father taught him to play the guitar, because, he himself, is a musician and was in the 1960’s band, Mother Earth. Richie has said that although they do branch out and go out with their own friends, the two have basically been in their own little bubble. She also says that they rarely have any conflict.
9. King of pop was her godfather
Before his passing, Michael Jackson was Richie’s godfather. Richie’s dad, Lionel, and Michael Jackson were good friends and he had been made Nicole and Sophia’s godfather. Richie recounts going to Jackson’s estate, Neverland, as a child and said those were some of her best memories of her young age. Sophia also says that she became friends with Jackson’s daughter, Paris.
10. Friends with the Kardashians
Paris Jackson isn’t the only famous face Richie is friends with. She is also known to hang with Kylie and Kortney Kardashian who are famous for being famous. The socialite Kardashians have a wide circle of people they hang with and apparently, Richie has made it into that circle. She has often been photographed with the Kardashian socialites, and the pictures posted on many different social media outlets.
