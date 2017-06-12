Stella Maxwell: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Born in Belgium, Stella Maxwell is a model that has been making her way through the modeling field, and today, she is a model for the most famous, and sought after modeling spot with Victoria’s Secret. She is one of VS’s Angels and is becoming a more famous face on the cat walk. She is not American-born, but heirs from Belgium but has lived in a wide variety of places. At 25 years of age, Stella Maxwell has already created a name for herself, and you may recognize this beauty that has been gracing the covers of magazines and wearing the infamous VS wings. But here are 10 things you didn’t know about Stella Maxwell.
1. Grew up in Belgium
Maxwell’s parents are Northern Irish. Her mother is Stella Maynes and her father is Maurice Maxwell a former Diplomat. She spent the first 13 years of her life in Belgium with her parents and three older siblings; Martin, Patrick and Helen. At 13, her parents moved to Canberra, Australia for a year, and then onto Wellington, New Zealand when she was 14 years of age.
2. Was discovered for modeling in college
While Maxwell was living in New Zealand and attending University of Otago, she was discovered as a model. She was in her first fashion show in 2009 with Ready to Wear for their Autumn/Winter collection in 2009. There, she was walking the catwalk for designer Charles Anastase, Mara Hoffman, Luella, Osman Yousefzada, and Fashion East.
3. Dates famous women
Maxwell has been linked to some pretty famous names in the acting and music world. She had a pretty high profile relationship with the famous Disney star and controversial singer, Miley Cyrus. Since that relationship ended, she has also been spotted kissing the Twilight actress, Kristen Stewart, in the back of a car. This started a whole new rumor for the two that they were now dating. It has not been confirmed.
4. How she keeps in shape before a show
Do you ever wonder how some models get into shape just before a show? Ever wonder how they eat or what their routine is? Maxwell divulged on how she prepares for an upcoming show and she has said that her two main things are, to eat 6 small meals throughout the day, and use weights. She tries to do this on a regular basis to stay in shape, but really picks up the pace and monitors her eating and exercise just before shows.
5. Got her wings
5 foot 9 in, Maxwell officially got her Victoria’s Secret wings in 2014 and took her first walk in a Victoria’s Secret’s show the same year. She says she was really nervous during the casting call because she knows that VS only selects the sexiest women. When her agent called her to tell her that she’d gotten the role, she was very emotional.
6. Her favorite place
Maxwell has a favorite place and it is Los Angeles. In an interview, Maxwell says that Los Angeles is home to her. She loves her friends there, and her life in general. She loves to go out surfing, camping and taking road trips, but as far as having a place to call home, right now it is Los Angeles.
7. Doesn’t have any pets
Maxwell does not have any pets, according to her. When asked if she had a dog, she said that she has a little puppy in mind that is adorable, however, there wasn’t a way she could have a dog just now being that she pretty much lives on an airplane right now. Maybe when she settles down a bit and can take care of a pet, she’ll get that dog.
8. What spice would Maxwell be if she could?
It might be a bit of a strange question and probably not many of us have ever pondered this one, but apparently Maxwell has been asked the question so she gave an answer. The question was, what spice would she be if she could choose? She has said that she would be Saffron, which almost seems fitting for the beautiful model.
9. Social media
Of course Maxwell has social media accounts and her most popular ones are Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. If you want to follow her on her social media sites, her username is stellamaxwell, her Snapchat username is also the same, and her Twiwtter handle is StellaMaxwell. You will want to make sure the blue check marks are there, which ensures it is her authentic account.
10. Net worth
Mawell has a net worth of $1M to-date, however, at the rate she is climbing in the modeling business, there is no doubt that that amount will soon climb. She has been involved with and has promoted some big brands, including, Alexander McQueen, Asos, Victoria’s Secret, Urban Outfitters, Puma, Ermanno Scervino, and H&M. Her position as a VS Angel is one of the biggest accomplishments to her name, as of now.