Tara Wallace: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

If you have ever seen the show, Love And Hip Hop, chances are you know who Tara Wallace is. The reality show is set in New York City, and it chronicles the lives of several people involved with hip-hop music. Tara, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Peter Gunz, and his wife, Amina bring the most drama to the show. Recently, there have been rumors that Peter has ended things with his wife again and he is trying to get back together with Tara. There were also rumors that Tara is pregnant with Peter’s baby again, which she recently shot down. If you want to learn more about Tara, read on.
She Grew Up in a Small Town
Before moving to New York City, Tara grew up in a very small town in Mississippi. She says that everyone in town knew each other and they were a close-knit community. She said that moving to the biggest city in the U.S. was a huge culture shock for her.
She Has a College Degree
Tara has always had an interest in being an actress and working in the entertainment field. After she graduated from high school, she attended Jackson State University where she earned her degree in Dramatic Art. She also attended the Studio Drama School in New York, where she earned her Master of Fine Arts.
She Was With Her Children’s Father For 13 Years
Tara and rapper, Peter Gunz dated for 13 years. They also have children together. Through all of this, they never got engaged and they never got married. During an interview in 2015, Peter stated that Tara wasn’t his girlfriend. He said that they were just friends with benefits.
Tara’s Pain Was Broadcast On National Television
Tara thought that she and Peter were a couple for years. While filming Love and Hip Hop, Tara found out that Peter got married to a woman named Amina who he signed to his label. She was devastated and said that her relationship with Peter was over. Since his marriage to Amina, his relationship with Tara hasn’t completely ended.
She Managed a Restaurant
While Tara’s main focus was on becoming an actress, she still had to pay the bills while she was trying to get her big break. To do this, she got a job managing a restaurant in the Meatpacking District of New York City.
She Has Done Work in the Theater
While she may not have earned a role on the big screen yet, she has performed in the theater. She has roles in musical and off-Broadway productions. She says that she is very proud of the work that she has done and she has learned a lot. She knows that she has to pay her dues and she believes that the theater was the perfect way to start.
She Has a Strong Social Media Presence
Tara is very popular on television and on social media. He has over 100,000 followers on Twitter and she has over 1 million followers on Instagram.
She is a Devoted Mother
Tara has three sons. Their names are Gunner Ethan Pankey, Kaz Wallace, and Jamison Wallace. The father of all three of her children is Peter. He also has 5 other children with other women.
She Was Pregnant With Peter’s Child At the Same Time As His Wife
In February 2016, Peter’s wife Amina was pregnant. During an episode of Love and Hip Hop, he told her that his ex-girlfriend, Tara was pregnant as well. She didn’t handle it well and it caused a great deal of drama between the two women during their entire pregnancies.
She Was Spotted Getting Cozy With Peter
There are always rumors about Peter getting back with Tara and getting back with Amina. Some of the rumors prove to be just that, rumors. Some have been found to be true. On February 20, 2017, a report came out about Tara and Peter getting cozy on a date. They attended the Gregory Porter Valentine’s jazz concert on February 17th in New York City. The report states that they sat in the front row with several other couples. According to reports, the couple was kissing, hugging, and holding hands. Their behavior has led people to believe that they are back together yet again.
If you are interested in Tara and want to learn more about her, you can see her on VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop. She was one of the main characters in seasons 4 through 6, and in season 7, she is considered a supporting cast member. She still gets a good amount of screen time and you can catch up on the drama of her love triangle on the show.
