Taylor Hill: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

While you may not know Taylor Hill by name, you’ve definitely seen her before. At just 20 years old, she has walked the runways for multiple high-end fashion brands, including Fendi, Valentino, and Chanel, as well as appeared in ads for Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Lancôme. She is also the youngest Victoria’s Secret Angel ever and was recently named the newest face of Lancôme. Taylor is ranked one of the top 50 models in the world, according to models.com and has appeared on the cover of various fashion magazines, including British Vogue, Vogue Paris, and Harper’s Bazaar Germany.
Although Taylor Hill frequently posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, there is probably a good bit you don’t know about her, such as what she is obsessed is and how a barn jump started her career. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about supermodel, Taylor Hill.
1. Despite her young age, Taylor has walked in 3 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Every year models from all over the world wait to hear if they have been chosen to appear in the fashion show extravaganza. The auditions are hardcore and it is not unusual for models who have previously appeared in the show to be rejected the next year. This is why Taylor’s appearance in 3 consecutive years is such an amazing feat.
2. She has an obsession.
In past interviews, Taylor has admitted that she is essentially obsessed with her miniature labradoodle, Tate. Anytime she travels within the United States, she brings Tate along. When she goes overseas, her boyfriend, Michael Shank, is responsible for him, though Taylor calls frequently to check on him. Tate’s often seen on her Instagram page.
3. The same person has cut her hair her entire life.
In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Taylor was complimented on her “bombshell hair.” When asked to share her hair secrets, she replied, “My mom does it! She cuts hair for everyone in my family. She’s been cutting it my whole life, so she knows my hair.”
4. Before becoming a model, she was a gymnast.
Taylor has said that she started training and competing as a gymnast at a young age. She credits gymnastics for her athletic body and her work ethic. Today, she has moved on to doing high intensity CrossFit sessions, along with weight training when she is at her NY home.
5. She insists that she consumes as many as 3,000 calories a day.
In a January interview with The Times, Taylor spoke out in an effort to put rumors that most models starve themselves to rest. According to Taylor, “I eat 3,000 calories a day before the VS show. There’s no way you look like that and don’t eat. You would die.” So, what does she eat? According to Taylor, her favorite foods include deep dish pizza, Cheetos, and anything from In-N-Out.
6. A barn played a huge part in her career.
At the age of 14, Taylor was at a Granby, Colorado dude ranch, where she often went to ride horses. It just so happens that a photographer/ agent, Jim Jordan, was doing a photo shoot at the ranch at the same time. He noticed her and before long, he had become her agent and she was booking modeling jobs. According to Taylor, “It was fate!”
7. She’s a millionaire.
When you consider all the modeling work Taylor has done, It shouldn’t come as too big a surprise that she has managed to make a lot of money in her short career. Currently, her net worth is estimated to be $1.8 million and she’s not afraid to spend it. After signing a multi-million-dollar deal with Victoria’s Secret, she went out and purchased a $70,000 custom Black Edition Range Rover Evoque as a late birthday gift to herself.
8. After frequently cursing during her VS audition, she assumed that the company would never hire her.
Taylor admits that she didn’t do anything to prepare for her audition, stating, ‘I was just winging it. I didn’t train or do any prep, because you’re always being told, “Don’t get your hopes up, VS is a tricky client.” She went on to say that she was shocked to learn they wanted her to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “I thought they were going to say I’d messed up and said the F-word too much. Sometimes when I’m nervous it just comes out!”
9. She loves to read.
On more than one occasion, Taylor has referred to herself as a sci-fi nerd while discussing her love of reading. She is particularly proud to have read one million words the year she was 13. Two of her favorite series are Harry Potter and Aragon, which is about dragons.
10. High school wasn’t an especially bright period in her life.
Taylor told Cosmopolitan magazine that she was known as “tall, skinny Taylor” in high school and was the “butt of everyone’s jokes.” She continued with, “I didn’t like high school. I was ready. I was like, ‘Put me in the world — I don’t care. I’m a nerd. They don’t like me there.” After signing with modeling agency IMG, she left school at 15 and received her diploma at 16.
