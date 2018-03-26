The 20 Biggest Celebrities Ever Produced by Disney

There’s no doubt that Disney knows how to find and produce the most talented kids all over the world. We’ve also witnessed how so many of these celebrity kids want to break away from their Disney personas so bad that they’ll do whatever it takes to do so—even though it means slashing their images completely. Still, most of these stars have made it out of Disney unscathed and ready to tackle on everything that is Hollywood. Here are 20 of the biggest celebrities that came our of Disney.
Zac Efron
Gone are the boyish looks and the overgrown hair. Zac Efron has transformed before our eyes from the boy next door to a successful young man. The amazing thing about his transformation is that he achieved it without having to get arrested. He’s somehow maintained his wholesomeness outside of Disney, even though he’s also successfully transitioned into adult roles. He’s come a long way from High School Musical, where we first witnessed his talents. Efron can delve into drama, comedy, and even action without flinching, and as we witnessed recently in his latest movie, The Greatest Showman, he can still pull off a musical number like no other. Efron has proven to be one of the best actors in his generation, and his career looks like it’s heading in the right direction. No matter what role Efron takes, it’s likely to be a guaranteed hit.