Do you ever think about what it would be like to be a famous chef? For some people, this is their dream. Others would probably not enjoy it as much. Whatever your preferences might be, there are plenty of people that have chosen to make their career in the kitchen. A few of the more fortunate individuals have become quite famous and financially well-off doing exactly that. However, becoming a celebrity chef is not without its own special set of risks. Operating a successful restaurant is difficult in and of itself. Doing that on a global scale is next to impossible for all but a select few individuals, who are listed on this list of the top 20 celebrity chefs of all time
20. Jamie Oliver
By all accounts, this particular individual has done quite well for himself in the world of all things culinary. While he doesn’t have the celebrity status of some of the other chefs that also appear on this list, he is certainly on his way to achieving that type of status. More importantly, he strives for excellence in everything he does when it comes to creating new dishes, as well as making those signature dishes that he is already well known for. This alone will help propel him into a household name, largely thanks to the outstanding quality of everything he turns out. There is no doubt that if he keeps at it long enough, he too will be a household name just like many of the chefs that appear closer to the bottom of this list. After all, he already has quality going for him. He’s also driven to constantly improve and get his name out there as much as possible. As long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, he really can’t miss.