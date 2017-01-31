Tim Daly: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

The Sundance Film Festival is a very popular destination for celebrities. Many want to see the films that are being released and they like to do a bit of skiing, sightseeing, and relaxing at the same time. Often times, the only casualties at Sundance are the films that flop. This year, however, there was another casualty. It has been reported that the Tim Daly, the Madam Secretary star took a vacation to Sundance and he had a skiing accident, resulting in two broken legs.
He is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, January 25th, and it should take him six to eight weeks to recover. According to CBS, the producers of the show are trying to decide whether they are going to write his injuries into the story or if they are going to film around him. If you are not familiar with Tim Daly or his show, read on.
Tim Comes From a Famous Family
Tim was born in New York City into a very famous family. His parents are James and Mary Hope Daly, who were both actors. His older sister is the Academy Award winning actress, Tyne Daly. His other sister is Mary Glynn, who is married to Mark Snow. His other sister is Pegeen Michael.
He Started Acting at a Very Young Age
Tim started acting at a very young age. When he was just 7 years old, he appeared in Jenny Kissed Me with his parents and his two sisters. His first role on television was alongside his father, James Daly, in An Enemy of the People, which was an American Playhouse adaptation.
He Didn’t Always Want to Be an Actor
Regardless of his time acting when he was a child, Tim wasn’t sure that he wanted to be an actor. He dreamed of a career in music and sports. He also thought about becoming a doctor or a lawyer. In the end, he ended up going into acting. It could have been his family who gave him a push in that direction, however, Tim believes that acting was in his genes and that becoming an actor was inevitable.
He Studied Acting
Tim attended the Putney School, where he studied acting. After graduation, he attended Bennington College in Vermont. While there, he studied Theatre and Literature, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979. While in college, he appeared in a variety of Broadway and off-Broadway plays. He even did some work in Summer Stock.
He is a Father
In 1982, Tim married an actress named Amy Van Nostrand. The couple had two children together named Sam and Emelyn. After 28 years of marriage, in 2010, the couple decided to divorce. According to Tim, it was a very difficult time in his life. In December 2014, Tim started dating his Madam Secretary co-star, Tea Leoni. They play a couple on television and they are currently still a couple in real life.
He is Very Critical of Himself
According to Tim, he is very critical of himself when it comes to his career. He believes that it is due to the way that he grew up. He says that his self-critical nature was passed down to him by his parents who were both very successful actors. He says that when you have such a famous family, you are expected to live up to certain standards. This often makes him very critical of himself and his performances.
Television Roles
Over the years, Tim has had multiple television roles. Several of these were short parts and he had a few major roles on television. Wings were one of his first major roles which he starred in from 1990 through 1997. He played Joe Hackett, the owner of a small airport on Nantucket Island. His next major role was from 2007 through 2012, where he played Dr. Pete Wilder on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Private Practice. After the series was canceled, he starred in a few episodes of The Mindy Project and Hot in Cleveland, before landing the role of Henry McCord on Madam Secretary in 2014.
Movie Roles
Tim has been starring in film since 1982, when he appeared in the film, Diner. Over the years, he starred in many other films such as The Associate, Basic, Return to Sender, leading up to his 2015 role in Submerged. In a few of the films that he starred in, he had dual roles of actor and producer.
He is a Producer
After taking on a variety of acting roles, Tim took on the role of producer on a few films including Execution of Justice, Tick Tock, Edge of America, Bereft, and PoliWood. He even started his own production company. His first production company called Daly-Harris Productions, which he founded with J. Todd Harris. Later, he headed Red House Entertainment, where he produced the award-winning, Edge of America.
He Has Plenty of Nominations and Awards Under His Belt
Since 1987, Tim has been nominated for awards and winning awards. In 1987, he won the Theater World Award for his part in a Broadway production. In 1993, he won the Drama-Logue Award for Outstanding Actor. In 2000, he won the Golden Satellite Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama Series. In 2005, he won a Peabody Award for his role in Edge of America. Finally, in 2008, he won the Fail Film Festival award for Excellence in Acting Award. He also nominated for 5 other awards, including a Daytime Emmy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Tim will likely be out of commission for a while since his skiing accident, however, chances are he won’t be down long. While it is possible that we will see Tim’s Madam Secretary character sitting behind a desk or at a table often, we also might also see his character having had a similar accident. Most people want to see this. There is nothing wrong with bringing a bit of real life into fiction. Only time will tell how the writers and producers will use Tim’s injury in the show. The only thing that we do know is that the show will continue filming as Tim recovers.