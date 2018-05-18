10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Tom Holland

We have seen many actors come and go in the hero universe, playing the hunkiest of the super heroes in both the Marvel and DC Comic realms. One of the newest faces to grace the role of Spider-Man in recent years has been that of Tom Holland, who has been now featured in three different films playing the iconic character. Although he is only 21 years old, Holland most certainly has a lot of potential ahead of him. Since he is new to the scene, so to speak, we have come up with ten of our favorite fun facts about the actor. With that said, let’s get started with the count down.
Entertainment In The Family
Tom Holland isn’t the only entertainment professional in his family. His father, Dominic Holland, is a well renowned stand up comedian in Europe and internationally.
Young Blood
Holland is the youngest actor to have played the coveted role of Spider-Man at 21 years old. The role has been held by two other actors before him — Andrew Garfield, who was 29 when he played the role, and Toby Maguire, who was 27 when he began playing Spidey.
Hardcore Parkour
Even when he’s not equipped as Spidey in full uniform, many can catch the actor running around and performing parkour on a regular basis. He is very talented at gymnastics as well.
Loves The Stage
Not only has Tom Holland had major success in the entertainment industry both in film and television series, but he has also done well for himself on the stage as well. He played the title role of Billy Elliot in ‘Billy Elliot the Musical’ from 2008 to 2010 in London’s West End Theatre.
Dog Lover
Many of his fans will know that one of his greatest loves is his adorable Pit Bull pooch, Tess. Tess will often make appearances on his social media feeds, and has even been with him on the carpet as well.
Feeling The Electricity
Apparently, as part of his fitness routine during each week, Tom Holland will spend about twenty minutes per week allowing electrical shocks pulsate through his body. It is said to help aid in his other fitness regimes during his workouts.
Award Winning Status
Even at his young age, Holland has already racked himself up a great deal of awards during his short career so far. One of his most prominent film roles, which was in ‘The Impossible’, won him the majority of his awards and accolades in 2013, and also stirred up some major talk for Oscar nomination as well. He starred in the film alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts.
BRIT School
In 2012, Holland attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology which is located in London. The coveted school has also had other famous alumni walk the halls one time or another, including Adele, Jessie J, Amy Winehouse, and several others.
His Life Changed Via Instagram
According to an interview that he gave to The Hollywood Reporter, he found out that he got the role of Spider-Man while he was casually scrolling through Instagram one day. He saw a post that Marvel had made saying that their website would reveal who the new Spider-Man was, and he saw his name when he checked out the link.
Charitable Work
Even at his young age and busy career, Holland finds the time to run a charity alongside his three brothers (Harry, Sam, and Patrick). The organization is called the Brother’s Trust, and works to raise money and support for children who are battling life threatening illnesses and diseases as well as working to fight hunger.
It is clear to see from our list that Tom Holland has made quite a name for himself in his short 21 years. We can only wait in anticipation to see what Spidey has up his sleeve next. If you would like more information about Tom Holland and his film roles, you can find everything you need online.