The Top 20 80s Teen Movie Stars in History

While acting is a career that some people fall into accidentally as an adult, others dream of working in the entertainment industry from their childhood. Some achieve this dream and start appearing on the stage or screen as a child and others must wait until they become an adult to achieve their dreams. During the 1980s, there was a surge of movies that featured teens in the leading roles and for many, this decade was the beginning of a successful career in the entertainment industry. As teens, they became instantly well-known due to their roles in some of the most popular films of the era and this led to them getting more roles and starting on the road to long and financially rewarding careers. Here are 20 of the top 80s teen stars in history.
20. Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon is an actor and director who was born in New York on February 18, 1964. He appeared in his first feature film ‘Over the Edge’ in 1975. He rose to prominence throughout the 1980s when he starred in many movies, including ‘My Bodyguard’, ‘Little Darlings’, ‘The Outsiders’, ‘Tex’, ‘Rumble Fish’, ‘Drugstore Cowboy’, and ‘The Flamingo Kid’. Asa director, he has directed films including ‘You, Me, and Dupree’, ‘City of Ghosts’, ‘Nothing but the Truth’ and ‘Factotum’. He has starred in ‘Wayward Pines’, a FOX television series, since 2015. Dillon is unmarried but was in a three-year relationship with Cameron Diaz between 1995 and 1998.